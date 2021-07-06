On April 15, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office set out to find a man in the desert. He was a migrant, a Mexican citizen, who’d been abandoned by a group as they walked through the desert near the intersection of Interstate 19 and Ruby Road.
Others in the man’s group reported that he’d been left behind and gave rudimentary instructions for how to find him, leading Sheriff’s Office deputies to find his lifeless body. He’s one of nine migrants who have been found dead in Santa Cruz County so far this year, according to data compiled by the organization Humane Borders.
In many cases, local authorities receive 911 calls from migrants who say they’re stranded in the desert after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. But in this instance, the report was relayed through Aguilas del Desierto, a California-based organization that distributes information about desert crossings and also conducts search and rescue efforts in Southern Arizona and other sections of the borderlands.
When other border-crossers in the man’s group called Aguilas, the call was likely routed to Texas, where Aguilas transfers calls to its phone number, which has a 760 area code for Southern California. Then, someone from the migrant aid group called the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, which eventually got in touch with the local Sheriff’s Office.
Vicente Rodriguez, a founding member of the Aguilas, said the group is about a decade old and was created by former members of the Angeles del Desierto, another migrant aid group from Southern California. The Aguilas are part of a patchwork of volunteer groups – along with No More Deaths, Tucson Samaritans, Green Valley Samaritans and others – that offer assistance to migrants at different stages of their journey and search the unforgiving desert for those who’ve become lost.
Those searches sometimes save lives, but when they come too late, finding a body can provide some closure to families of those who died in the desert.
Rodriguez said the Aguilas participated in about 43 searches that rescued migrants last year, most in collaboration with the Border Patrol. They also found 28 bodies of those who didn’t make it through the desert.
Far-reaching
The Aguilas are set apart from the other groups by Rodriguez’s extensive outreach campaign that’s taken him to migrant shelters from Northern Mexico down to the Mexico-Guatemala border, as well as the group’s openness to working with the Border Patrol, which has repeatedly clashed with groups like No More Deaths over their activities in Southern Arizona.
And with a Facebook page that counts more than 250,000 followers, the Aguilas are well-known among migrants.
“People who want to migrate do check it out, and that’s why we get a lot of calls,” Rodriguez said.
At 82, Rodriguez still talks energetically about growing up in the borderlands – in Texas, Arizona and California, as well as Mexico. He joined the Marines at 17, then went to college and earned degrees in economics and Chicano studies, and worked for years trying to promote diversity in the ranks of public organizations where he worked in San Bernardino, Calif.
Now, he channels a lot of his energy into distributing and talking about a 13-by-9-inch poster, titled “Consejos para migrantes” – tips for migrants. They range from “don’t travel alone,” to wayfinding based on cacti and bringing a cell phone on the journey – turned off and hidden since phones are typically prohibited by migrant smugglers.
It’s effectively a handbook for a safe desert crossing, but it also features prominent images of skeletal remains – a stark warning of the dangers that await would-be migrants. “It doesn’t say to cross or not cross,” Rodriguez points out.
Rodriguez said he’s talked with migrants and distributed thousands of copies of the poster, which also includes contact information for Aguilas del Desierto, at shelters from Hermosillo, Sonora to Tapachula, Chiapas, a city on Mexico’s southern border. He passed through Nogales on one trip four or five years ago, he said.
Visible signal
All that outreach, combined with the popular Facebook page, means Aguilas’ information gets into the hands of lots of migrants and families of those crossing the border. When migrants find themselves in trouble and need help in the desert, sometimes it’s the Aguilas that they reach out to, and that’s often when the group gets in touch with the Border Patrol.
“We’re in here for the long run, and they (the Border Patrol) have more resources than we do, so we’re going to get in among them and use those resources,” Rodriguez said.
Police reports don’t make it completely clear how members of the border-crossing group contacted the Aguilas on April 15, but they did follow one of the tips in Rodriguez’s poster.
“If you abandon someone from the group, or see someone left behind, put a signal that’s as visible as possible,” the poster says, in Spanish.
When the Sheriff’s Office eventually received the information that led to deputies finding the man’s body, it came with a clue that led them to his final resting place. The Border Patrol said they’d received the man’s general location, according to an officer report, and “the communications division was also informed that the male subject’s location was marked by a red T-shirt tied to a fence post.”