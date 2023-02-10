Santa Cruz County employees are receiving hostile, and at times racist, phone calls in response to the case of a Kino Springs man accused of the first-degree murder of a Mexican citizen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested George Alan Kelly, 74, after he allegedly shot and killed 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen Buitimea on Kelly’s Kino Springs ranch property on or around Jan. 30.
Since then, staff at the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the county courthouse and main complex, have received aggressive calls from people sympathetic to Kelly, Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo said.
“It’s just people calling, and, you know, expressing themselves. Cussing us out, basically,” Castillo told the NI on Thursday afternoon.
One caller, Castillo said, told him he “sounded Hispanic,” adding: “So I hope your family gets killed.”
A dispatch log shows that the Sheriff’s Office received a report on Wednesday of “harassing” emails and phone calls received at the courthouse.
Speaking Thursday, Court Administrator Paulina Lopez did not disclose details about the calls, or even confirm they were related to the Kelly case.
However, she said: “We have been receiving questionable communications that are not always welcoming.”
The callers, Castillo said, are not identifying themselves, and the area codes largely indicate out-of-state phone numbers. Castillo added that none of the calls seemed specific enough to constitute a criminal threat.
“They’ve been very vague,” he said.
If that changes, he said, the Sheriff’s Office would work with federal authorities such as the FBI to further investigate. But for now, the callers seem to be aiming the insults at any individual who happens to answer the phone.
“Just hang up,” Castillo said, offering his advice to county employees who might receive a similar call. “There’s no need to stay on the line and try to explain and try to reason with them.”
The case has already made its way into national and international news outlets, sparking a barrage of reactions on social media. On GiveSendGo, an online fundraising platform, a campaign pledging support for Kelly has already raised more than $74,645 toward the defendant.
“This man should not have to spend a night in jail,” the campaign organizer said.
Kelly is currently being held at the county jail on $1 million bond, which is the amount typically set in the early stages of murder cases in Santa Cruz County.
A string of events
At around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 30, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from the U.S. Border Patrol, relaying information about a “possible active shooter” in a remote area of Kino Springs near Sagebrush Road.
Deputies went to the scene that afternoon, but found nothing, Castillo said.
Then, that evening, deputies received another report of shots fired in the Sagebrush Road area. They returned to the site and, at 6:24 p.m., located Cuen Buitimea’s body on Kelly’s property. The deceased man was found about 100 to 150 yards away from Kelly’s home, authorities said.
Castillo said the victim – identified four days later as Cuen Buitimea – appeared to have been unarmed, and it didn’t appear that he or Kelly knew each other.
Investigators reportedly determined that Kelly had fired a gun in the area, and they collected two assault-style rifles from Kelly’s property to determine if either had been used in the shooting.
Speaking last Wednesday, Castillo said Cuen Buitimea had apparent bullet wounds in his chest and back, and investigators were working to determine which was the entry point.
Otherwise, authorities have released few details about the circumstances of the shooting, or explain what led the Sheriff’s Office to arrested Kelly on a first-degree murder charge – an offense that assumes premeditation and planning.
The NI has filed a public records request with the County Attorney’s Office, seeking further details about the case. A deputy county attorney acknowledged receipt of the request, though the office has not yet disclosed any additional information.
Preliminary hearing pushed back
Since the Jan. 30 arrest, Kelly has made two court appearances. Most recently, he was arraigned at Nogales Justice Court, where Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez entered a plea of not guilty on Kelly’s behalf.
His next court appearance had initially been set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 8, but was later rescheduled for Feb. 22 at the same time, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is a court appearance in which prosecutors present evidence to establish probable cause for the offense. If a justice of the peace decides that probable cause exists, the defendant can be tried on the charge and the case is moved to Superior Court.
It’s not entirely clear why Kelly’s hearing Wednesday was pushed back, though it’s not unusual, either – preliminary hearings are not always held in the immediate aftermath of the arrest.
Kelly’s defense attorney, Brenna Larkin, did not immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday morning.
From Montana to Arizona
In his court appearances so far, Kelly has described himself as a rancher. According to information from an unrelated civil suit, Kelly also worked in the hospitality industry and for the U.S. government.
CaseText, an online legal research tool, includes the appeal of a lawsuit Kelly and his wife filed and initially won against the owners of the now-defunct Kino Springs Golf Course around a decade ago. The golf course owners contested the decision, and in their appeal, wrote that information established in the case showed that Kelly and his wife had once owned and operated a “luxury resort” in Montana in the 1980s and 1990s. The Kellys then moved to Arizona “in search of other development opportunities.”
In 2002, the couple bought a 170-acre parcel of land in Kino Springs, the appellants wrote, and their plans “included building an operating a resort called Vermillion Mountain Ranch, as well as constructing and selling five ‘lodge homes’ on their property.”
“In regard to the Arizona resort, the Kellys apparently planned on funding it themselves, and (Kelly) estimated his initial costs to construct the resort would be $2,405,000,” the document says.
The appellants also contended that Kelly said “he could have charged $1,000 per night for each guest, half of which would have been profit.”
Kelly also worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a project leader, according to the document.
In addition, he appears to have penned a self-published novel detailing a fictional story set in the U.S.-Mexico borderlands.
An author under the same name, George Alan Kelly, is listed in association with a 57-page book on Amazon, titled “Far Beyond the Border Fence.” The work describes a man and his wife who live on a Southern Arizona ranch near the border, and who share the first names of Kelly and his wife.
The book also asserts that an influx of undocumented migrants, along with drug-smugglers and human-smugglers, forced the protagonists “to patrol the ranch daily, armed with AK-47s.”
Cuen Buitimea’s own background is less clear, and authorities have yet to say why he might have been on Kelly’s property or whether he was legally in the country at the time. However, federal court records show he had a history of illegal border-crossings and deportations in and around Nogales, with the most recent case documented in 2016.