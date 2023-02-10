Courts (copy)

The Santa Cruz County court administrator said staff "have been receiving questionable communications that are not always welcoming.”

Santa Cruz County employees are receiving hostile, and at times racist, phone calls in response to the case of a Kino Springs man accused of the first-degree murder of a Mexican citizen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested George Alan Kelly, 74, after he allegedly shot and killed 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen Buitimea on Kelly’s Kino Springs ranch property on or around Jan. 30.

