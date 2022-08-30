As a major mining operation takes shape in the Patagonia Mountains, UNS Electric is continuing to map out a major power line to bring electricity to the area.
For months, UniSource – the county’s only electric supplier – has been developing potential plans for the 138kV transmission line, which would stretch from Rio Rico to Harshaw. And South32, the international mining company behind the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains, is footing the bill, UniSource staff confirmed.
Still, county residents continue to express a number of concerns aside from the cost, including the project’s impact on property values, public health and the local landscape, as well as the fact that it would benefit a mining project with other potential side effects.
As of now, no plans are final, Clark Bryner told the NI last Thursday.
“Our hope is to take all the comments we get from everybody today,” said Bryner, the company’s principal program manager for transmission line sighting.
That evening, UNS Electric (UniSource) held another public meeting on the impending transmission line – an effort, the company says, to gather feedback from local residents.
In a conference room at the Americana Hotel in Nogales, residents studied renderings of power lines and jotted down notes on large-scale paper maps of the county.
Glancing down at a map, Bob Ollerton pointed to an area near Flux Canyon Road south of Patagonia.
“This is our house,” he said of the home he shares with his wife, Bonnie.
When the couple first found out about the project, Bonnie Ollerton said, a preliminary rendering showed the power line would have stretched over the couple’s kitchen and bedroom – “right over our house,” she added.
Bonnie Ollerton said she spoke with a representative from South32 after seeing those plans. Since then, that particular idea has been scrapped, but other potential routes still felt too close for comfort, she told the NI.
“You look on (UniSource’s) page and the studies say, ‘Oh, no discernible health differences,’” she added. “But we all know.”
The National Cancer Institute currently identifies “no consistent evidence” with regards to a link between cancer and electromagnetic fields, which are created from power lines.
Still, Bob Ollerton said he anticipates trouble if he ever decides to sell the home. The poles will stretch from 75 to 110 feet tall, according to estimates from UniSource, with five to nine poles per mile of land. Both Ollertons regarded the project as a potential hit to property values.
“I mean, you want it over there,” Bob Ollerton said, gesturing to the side. “Nobody wants to buy a house with a powerline that size in the backyard.”
Access roads and water concerns
Pauli Sedgwick, who helps operate the Santa Fe Ranch Foundation in Nogales, said she showed up Thursday with concerns over the power line’s impact on natural resources.
“At first I was a little worried,” she said. “I initially thought it was those huge, gigantic, eyesore big structures.”
Learning more about the power line project, she said, eased some of those worries. And if the UniSource project creates an access road near the Santa Fe Ranch, she said, that could benefit the ranch’s operations.
But, Sedgwick said, she had some remaining concerns over the fact that the power line will ultimately power the Hermosa mine.
“The people from the ranch also are thinking, you know, ‘How is this going to impact the water?’” she said.
That concern has been echoed by local environmental advocates over the years, including representatives from the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance. Earlier this year, the watchdog group filed an appeal asking state officials to impose more stringent requirements on South32 in the mining company’s attempt to obtain an aquifer permit. In June, an administrative judge ruled against PARA; on Aug. 11, the organization filed another appeal.
Public impacts
The transmission line, according to UNS Electric, will stretch roughly 20 to 30 miles between Rio Rico and Harshaw. And while South32 has agreed to fund the project, UNS staff said it was too early in the planning process to estimate a total cost.
It would be the second major transmission line to wind through Santa Cruz County. As of now, Bryner said, only one transmission line in the county surpasses 100kV.
“It probably blends in for anybody down here,” Bryner said, describing the existing line’s route along Interstate 19.
And while that line supplies electricity to homes and businesses, Bryner said, the Rio Rico-Harshaw line will mostly supply South32’s mining operations.
“This is a little bit unique, where it’s primarily for a single customer,” Bryner said.
Still, he added, “that single customer, that has economic impacts on the area as well, that allows people to live here and have jobs.”
By the time it’s fully operational in about five years, the Hermosa mine will provide roughly 500 to 600 full-time jobs, according to an estimate from a South32 spokesperson.
That workforce “should remain relatively constant for the life of the multi-decade operation,” the company’s communications director, Jenny Fiore-Magaña, told the NI in April.
Still, Bob Ollerton wondered aloud whether UniSource could try something less invasive for residents like him.
“I’m not against progress, and what they have to do,” he said. “But, jeez. Can’t you find some other way?”
According to Bryner, the principal program manager for UniSource, the company will continue to accept public comment until UniSource ultimately presents a proposal to the Arizona Corporation Commission. Commenting by mid-September would be ideal, he said, though UniSource will accept feedback until its final presentation to the ACC.
Another meeting on the transmission line is slated for the fall.
“I think it’s a positive,” Bryner said of the project. “But I do recognize it has negative sides as well. Not everybody agrees with me.”
He paused as residents continued to scribble notes and ask questions.
“Most of the people here probably don’t agree with me,” he added.
Learn more about the proposal at www.uesaz.com/rio-rico-to-harshaw.