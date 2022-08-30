answering questions

Diana Sandoval of UniSource Energy Services answers questions from Tubac resident Marshall Magruder.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

As a major mining operation takes shape in the Patagonia Mountains, UNS Electric is continuing to map out a major power line to bring electricity to the area.

For months, UniSource – the county’s only electric supplier – has been developing potential plans for the 138kV transmission line, which would stretch from Rio Rico to Harshaw. And South32, the international mining company behind the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains, is footing the bill, UniSource staff confirmed.

Transmission line

The purple line on this map represents the study area of the proposed Rio Rico-to-Harshaw transmission line project.
poster

UniSource staff met with residents Thursday night to discuss possible routes for a new transmission line. The project, staff say, will supply electricity to the Hermosa Project mine in the Patagonia Mountains.
not here!

A written comment from a resident cautions UniSource staff from building a major transmission line along Ruby Road.
talking over clipboard

Residents and UniSource staff discuss a transmission line project that will bring power to a major mining operation in the Patagonia Mountains via Rio Rico.


