The upcoming elections for Nogales mayor and council are drawing a crowd of potential candidates.
According to City Clerk Leticia Robinson, as of last week, three people had already expressed interest in running for mayor by filing a statement of interest – the required first step before a candidate begins collecting nomination signatures.
They are: Arturo Garino, the incumbent mayor; Jorge Maldonado, current city councilman; and Jeffrey Gudenkauf, a local social studies teacher and former councilmember.
The three councilmembers whose seats are up for election in 2022 – Esther Melendez-Lopez, Jose “Joe” Diaz and Hector Bojorquez – have all turned in statements of interest, according to Robinson. So have four other potential candidates: Jose “Joe” Agosttini, a retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in 2020; John Doyle, a former city councilman (2013-2014) and mayor (2015-2018); political newcomer Vicente I. Gonzalez; and Miguel Angel “Mike” Melendez, who has previously mounted unsuccessful campaigns for mayor, city council and county supervisor.
The mayor and councilmembers are elected to four-year terms. The three current members of the council whose seats won’t come up for election until 2024 are Saulo Bonilla, Liza Montiel and Maldonado. However, once Maldonado formally files to run for mayor, he’ll have to resign his council seat. That will create an additional vacancy.
Monday, March 7 marked the first day that candidates could formally file their nomination petitions. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 4. City candidates can pick up and file their materials at City Hall, 777 N. Grand Ave.
City races are non-partisan, but candidates must win votes on a majority of ballots cast during an Aug. 2 primary to be elected outright. Any seats that are not filled in August will then be decided in a run-off election on Nov. 8.
County races
This year’s county elections are all in the court system. And as of last week, only the incumbents had filed statements of interest, according to information provided by County Elections Director Alma Schultz.
The four open positions are Superior Court judge in Division 1, currently held by Thomas Fink; clerk of the Superior Court, now held by Juan Pablo Guzman; justice of the peace, currently filled by Emilio Velasquez; and constable, now held by Eddie Huerta.
County elections are partisan, and any candidate registering in a party that holds a primary (i.e. Democrat or Republican) will have to win their party’s Aug. 2 primary in order to advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Independent candidates only appear on the general election ballot. All candidates need to file their official paperwork with the County Elections Office by April 4.
Guzman, Huerta and Velasquez have indicated that they will run as Democratic Party candidates; Fink is independent.
Court officials are elected to serve four-year terms. Only candidates for Superior Court judge have to meet requirements beyond being a U.S. citizen and county resident 18 or older; judges must also have been admitted to the practice of law in Arizona for five years immediately before taking office.
Fire and school boards
There are also a number of seats up for election this year on the governing boards of local school and fire districts, though voting in those races won’t be conducted until the Nov. 8 general election.
Fire and school board races are nonpartisan and candidates will need to file their paperwork from June 13 to July 11. Fire district candidates file at the County Elections Office; school board candidates register with the County Superintendent of Schools Office.
The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District and Patagonia Union High School District both have three of their five seats up for election in 2022. There are two seats open at the Nogales Unified, Patagonia Elementary, Sonoita Elementary and Santa Cruz Elementary (Little Red) districts, according to information provided by the Superintendent of Schools Office.
Elected officials on these boards generally serve four-year terms, though one of the seats up for grabs on the PUHS board will be filled on a two-year basis.
The Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District also has one seat open this year (Precinct 5), and it will be filled on a two-year basis.
According to the County Elections Office, there are three seats up for election this year on the Rio Rico Fire District governing board. The Tubac and Sonoita-Elgin districts both have two spots open in 2022, and the Nogales Suburban Fire District has one.
In addition, the Three Canyon and Trujillo Trail water improvement districts have board seats up for election this year – two in Three Canyon and one in Trujillo.