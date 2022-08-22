These colorful fentanyl pills were found strapped to a strapped to a person’s legs at a Nogales port of entry on Aug. 17. It was the second consecutive day that colored fentanyl pills were seized at a local port.
Several times in August, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers reported seizing narcotics resembling candy at Nogales ports of entry. This bag was part of a larger load of pill found in a border-crossing vehicle.
At Nogales ports of entry and throughout the state, authorities are reporting a pattern of candy-colored fentanyl pills and other deadly narcotics – a possible attempt to market the substances to young users.
Over the past week, Michael Humphries, Nogales port director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, reported three seizures of brightly colored drugs. And earlier this month, several agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration warned Arizonans of “counterfeit colored pills” spreading throughout the state.
On Aug. 17, Humphries tweeted a picture of powdery, pastel-colored pills in shades of blue, orange, pink and yellow. Port officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Humphries said, had discovered more than 250,000 fentanyl pills in a vehicle – including the pictured candy-colored drugs. In the same vehicle, agents seized an additional 10 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 pounds of heroin.
A day later, Humphries posted a similar picture: plastic bags bulging with lavender, aqua and pastel-pink pills. Agents, he said, had discovered 15,000 fentanyl pills “strapped to a person’s legs.”
In the statement, Humphries said it marked the second consecutive day of discovering the candy-colored drugs.
“This could be the start of a trend with transnational criminal organizations targeting younger users,” he added.
Fentanyl is already prevalent in Arizona’s opioid epidemic. The synthetic drug is found in 42 percent of overdoses statewide, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.
But the colorful drug trend is not exclusive to fentanyl, according to Humphries. On Aug. 17, CBP officers searched a separate vehicle and seized bags of pink-and-blue cocaine. Along with the 4.8 pounds of cocaine, the officers seized 104 pounds of methamphetamine – some of which had been dyed bright blue.
A statewide pattern
The pattern is statewide, according to the Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area – a coalition of agencies throughout the state, along with the DEA. On Aug. 15, HIDTA released a statement warning of the multicolored pills, often disguised to look like M-30, or oxycodone.
“According to law enforcement, these counterfeit pills are being referred to as ‘rainbows’ and ‘Skittles,’ like the candy,” the statement said.
The pills have spread into Maricopa County, according to HIDTA.
In early August, the Phoenix Police Department searched a vehicle and reportedly seized 39,000 fentanyl pills, along with $15,000. A Facebook post from the PPD revealed colorful pills that appeared nearly identical to those seized at the Nogales ports.
In 2021 alone, 1,278 people died from opioid overdoses in Maricopa County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Local data and resources
In regard to opioid use and fatalities, detailed data is harder to track in Santa Cruz County. In 2021, ADHS reported “fewer than 10” fatal opioid overdoses in the county, though it did not publish more specific data.
The Nogales Fire Department, which tracks a smaller geographical area than that of Santa Cruz County, has recorded an increase in opioid-related deaths in recent years.
In 2019, NFD recorded 19 overdoses and one overdose death. By 2020, those numbers more than doubled, with NFD reporting 44 overdoses and three overdose deaths. And in 2021, the numbers continued surging at 63 overdoses and seven deaths.
NFD currently distributes free naloxone (Narcan), an overdose reversal medication, at both of its stations. Individuals do not need to disclose personal information to acquire the medication, according to NFD staff.