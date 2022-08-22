Pills

These colorful fentanyl pills were found strapped to a strapped to a person’s legs at a Nogales port of entry on Aug. 17. It was the second consecutive day that colored fentanyl pills were seized at a local port.

 CBP photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

At Nogales ports of entry and throughout the state, authorities are reporting a pattern of candy-colored fentanyl pills and other deadly narcotics – a possible attempt to market the substances to young users.

Over the past week, Michael Humphries, Nogales port director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, reported three seizures of brightly colored drugs. And earlier this month, several agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration warned Arizonans of “counterfeit colored pills” spreading throughout the state.

Colorful drugs

Last week, port officers in Nogales seized pink cocain (left), blue methamphetamine (center) and pink and blue cocaine (right).
fentanyl

Several times in August, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers reported seizing narcotics resembling candy at Nogales ports of entry. This bag was part of a larger load of pill found in a border-crossing vehicle.


Tags

Load comments