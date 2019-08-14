A woman suffered minor injuries and her car was totaled after a train struck the vehicle she was driving at a railroad crossing in the Tumacacori-Carmen area.
A Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office dispatch report shows that a man called police at 10:39 a.m. on Aug. 7 reporting that his girlfriend had been struck by a train, though he couldn’t confirm where she was.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Santiago Gonzales said the collision occurred at the railroad intersection on Clark Crossing Road, just south of Tubac.
“In that portion of the railroad, there aren’t any arms that come down. There’s basically just a stop sign right there at the crossing,” Gonzales said. “(The driver) indicated that she had pulled up, and her visibility of the train was obstructed by bushes or trees.”
The driver proceeded into the crossing without seeing the train that subsequently collided with her vehicle. She sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, he said.
“The vehicle was totaled. The train struck the front end of the vehicle, causing damages to the front bumper, hood, engine compartment and air bag deployment,” Gonzales added.
The Sheriff’s Office was the first to respond to the incident, but the Union Pacific Police Department later took over the investigation, since the incident fell under its jurisdiction.