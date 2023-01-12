There’s a new second-in-command at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff David Hathaway said he made Lt. Gerardo Castillo, a longtime division commander, his interim chief deputy starting Jan. 4. The appointment is pending final approval by the County Board of Supervisors, and Hathaway said the item will be included on the agenda of an upcoming board meeting.
Castillo takes the place of Mario Morales, whom Hathaway appointed as his chief deputy after taking office in January 2020. Morales had worked at the Sheriff’s Office starting in the late 1970s, and was employed at the Nogales Police Department as a senior patrol officer at the time of his appointment in 2020.
Hathaway said in an email this week that he had reassigned Morales to the rank of deputy sheriff, where he’ll function as a community services officer.
“Mario Morales excels at community outreach and has functioned well doing liaison with the county-wide substance abuse coalition and with various community partners including schools, NGO’s, public and private health partners, and the produce and ranching industries,” Hathaway said.
He said Castillo, the new deputy chief, “has significant experience coordinating various operational functions within the Sheriff’s Office and is well suited for the position (of chief deputy).”
Hathaway noted that the changes “do not reflect any disciplinary action and are not punitive in nature. Both individuals involved have performed well in their duties at the Sheriff’s Office.”
Chief deputy is position that exists within departments of the county government that are headed by elected officials. The officials are allowed to choose their deputies, and the position is “at-will,” meaning the person can be terminated at any time without cause or recourse, as long as the termination is not illegal (i.e. discriminatory or retaliatory).
The issue of “at-will” versus “protected” employment is at the center of an ongoing lawsuit filed by former Sheriff’s Capt. Ruben Fuentes, the second-in-command to former Sheriff Antonio Estrada, who was let go by Hathaway at the start of 2020 to make way for Morales.