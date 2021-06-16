After several years of drought conditions and an especially dry 2020, some Santa Cruz County cattle ranchers say they’ve had to make big adjustments to their operations to be able to continue running with fewer resources available.
Local ranchers who spoke to the NI this month said the drought has left them short on two things that are critical for raising cattle: grass and water.
“This is, at least in my lifetime, an unprecedented drought as far as the severity and duration of it,” said local rancher Dean Fish, whose land and operations are located east of Nogales city limits.
“Basically, two or three bad seasons in a row really reduced the forage availability for livestock and wildlife. And then secondly, water resources tied right along with it.”
Fish explained that local ranchers largely depend on the monsoon rains during the warmer months from May to September for producing forage – the grasses and field plants that cows graze on.
Recently, however, the region hasn’t seen enough rainfall during the summer or winter to allow for much grass to grow.
County Flood Control Director John Hays said the average rainfall for Santa Cruz County is 17 inches per year, 11 inches of which come from the monsoon and six inches during the winter.
During the 2020 monsoon, however, Hays said the county saw only about half of the usual 11 inches of rain during the warmer months. And during last winter, there was almost no rainfall.
“So for right now we are extremely dry, probably the driest we have been in the last 10 to 15 years,” Hays said, adding that it was possible this was the driest year in decades, but he didn’t have the complete data to compare further back.
Fish, who realized the lack of summer rain alone would affect his operations for the following months, said he began making changes to his operations last September.
“Any good business has a plan to deal with disasters,” Fish said. “Especially ranching and farming because we’re dependent on mother nature and what the good Lord gives us. Those are out of our control.”
Managing limited resources
The primary step that ranchers can take to be proactive, Fish said, is begin selling more cattle to reduce their operational expenses and be able to make ends meet with their available resources.
As of last Thursday, Fish said he had reduced his cattle numbers by about 40 percent.
Rancher Dan Bell, who has been running his family cattle operations in western Rio Rico for about 35 years, said he also began taking the same measures last October.
Bell said he first sold some of his older cows, which were already near the end of the typical cycle on his ranch and would normally be the first to be sold.
But as the low rainfall has dragged on, both Fish and Bell were pushed to sell those they would normally keep a while longer.
“Now we’re going into some of the younger ones… We’re starting to get into those individuals that aren’t necessarily ready,” Bell said of his operations. “They still have a productive life in front of them, but the fact is we don’t have the resources available for them.”
For his part, Bell said he was already down to two-thirds of his regular cattle numbers last week and he added that he was prepared to sell even more of his cattle if his property doesn’t get enough rain early in the summer.
“We have pretty much a drop dead date where if it doesn’t rain, then we’re going to start selling more cattle,” he said.
For drinking purposes, the two ranchers have turned to a more reliable water source: well water. Both have put out containers of water for livestock to drink when the land is dry.
Bell said certain parts of his land still have enough forage for his cattle to graze and and he has begun putting out barrels with a liquid supplement to help keep his cattle healthy.
Fish said he’s turned to more expensive measures such as buying much larger amounts of hay to supplement the low amounts of grass that his cattle have to graze out on open land.
“I think I’ve had three semi-truck loads of hay, which is about 70 ton. It’s not their primary feed, it’s just to supplement what’s out there,” he said, adding: “The economics don’t show that you can feed your way out of a drought.”
He added that, so far, his total feed purchases have amounted to four times more than he would normally buy in a year with a decent amount of rainfall.
Other local ranchers seem to have increased their hay purchases, as well.
Jose Luis Preciado, who works for an independent hay company based in Casa Grande, was in town last Thursday, hauling a load of 160 bales to a cattle ranching operation east of Nogales. He said he has been serving approximately five total operations in the Santa Cruz County area this year.
“There’s a higher call this year, definitely, for the cow hay,” Preciado said.
Speaking of the conditions this year compared to normal years, he said: “It’s definitely dire straits. More than anything else, this year’s been really bad and it’s just a perfect storm.”
Looking forward
While Bell and Fish said they’ve been able to minimize the effects of the drought on each of their operations by being proactive and taking advantage of their stable supplies of well water, both said that other local ranchers may find themselves in more difficult situations.
For example, Bell said, some of the most vulnerable ranchers under the current circumstances are those who rely on rainwater as their main source of water.
Fish added that those who did not take proactive measures, such as reducing their cattle numbers, may be in a more difficult spot now.
“The ones that tried to hold on too long thinking that it would rain… now they’re in a bad situation because they’ve used up more than what they normally would’ve used with forage and water resources,” Fish said, adding that those ranchers may now have to reduce more cattle than would have initially been necessary.
And the two said that relying on well water isn’t a sustainable solution in the long term.
“Another summer like last year, there will have to be some serious reevaluation because those wells will probably be, at that point, drying up,” Fish said.
Bell said that most ranchers in the region are dependent on substantial monsoon rains to continue with their operations in the long run.
“We’re looking into the future and basically how we can be sustainable for a longer period of time. It’s not just a day-to-day thing for us,” Bell said. “We’re just hopeful that we get the summer rain we would normally get, maybe a little bit more and we can start the process on getting to where we were.”
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Clark.)