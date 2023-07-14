Two hikers suffering from heat stress were rescued by airlift from a mountaintop southeast of Arivaca earlier this month, according to a news release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Shortly before 1:10 p.m. on June 3, according to dispatch reports, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman reporting she and her fiancé had gotten lost while hiking. The caller said they were stuck on the side of a mountain peak, with no food or water, and she was trying to keep her partner from sliding down the mountainside.
Dispatch officers plotted the call to Montana Peak, located in the area southeast of Ruby Ghost Town.
The Sheriff’s Office contacted U.S. Border Patrol in Tucson for help responding to the call, the CBP news release said. Dispatch officers notified agents that one person was falling in and out of consciousness, while the other was suffering from extreme heat stress.
Border Patrol agents responded to the call and ascended the mountain on foot with emergency medical equipment, CBP said. The Arizona Air Coordination Center was notified of the incident and sent out air support.
Agents reached the two hikers at approximately 2:55 p.m. and began field expedient cooling measures on the individuals, CBP said. That included providing shade with a small tarp, pouring cold water on the hikers, and starting intravenous therapy while they awaited air evacuation.
The news release said an aircrew with CBP Air and Marine Operations arrived on scene at around 3:45 p.m. Due to the rugged terrain and lack of suitable space for landing, an EMT and paramedic were lowered to the scene using a helicopter hoist to assess the individuals’ health.
A rescue specialist then determined that the hikers needed to be airlifted from the mountain for further medical assistance. The couple was transported by helicopter to Banner University Medical Center for medical evaluation and treatment.
“During the hot summer months people in the deserts of southern Arizona can quickly succumb to the heat,” Jose Muriente, the deputy director of air operations at Tucson Air Branch, said in the news release.
“In this case, the man and woman were able to realize the situation they were in and contact emergency services and CBP was able to respond to the situation. All too often, people wait too long to call for help,” he said.
The entities that assisted in rescuing the two hikers included Border Patrol in Tucson, Air and Marine Operations, and Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue, according to the news release.