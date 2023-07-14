Airlift rescue

CBP personnel provide air evacuation for a hiker suffering heat stress on a mountainside southeast of Arivaca.

 Screengrab of CBP video

Two hikers suffering from heat stress were rescued by airlift from a mountaintop southeast of Arivaca earlier this month, according to a news release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Shortly before 1:10 p.m. on June 3, according to dispatch reports, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman reporting she and her fiancé had gotten lost while hiking. The caller said they were stuck on the side of a mountain peak, with no food or water, and she was trying to keep her partner from sliding down the mountainside.



