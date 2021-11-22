U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting outbound inspections at Nogales ports of entry made two significant arms related busts last week.
On Nov. 17, officers discovered 22 pistols and 36 magazines hidden in a vehicle headed into Mexico.
The next day, officers found 14,000 rounds of ammunition stashed in the tire well, under the hood and the back seat of another vehicle.
A week earlier, CBP officers in Nogales seized a .50-caliber semi-automatic sniper rifle from a vehicle headed for Mexico.
On Sunday, the U.S. Consulate in Nogales, Sonora tweeted a message reading: “Transporting firearms or ammunition into Mexico requires a license from the U.S. Government and a permit from the Government of Mexico. U.S. Citizens who violate Mexican gun laws may receive prison sentences of up to 30 years in Mexico.”
The Mexican government has become increasingly vocal about the problem of gun-running from the United States. In August, Mexico sued U.S. gun manufacturers and distributors in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices had played a key role in gun violence south of the border.
According to the Associated Press, Mexico's Foreign Affairs Ministry estimates that 70 percent of the weapons trafficked to Mexico come from the United States. In 2019 alone, at least 17,000 homicides in Mexico were linked to trafficked weapons.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the U.S. firearm industry’s trade association, said in a statement that it rejected Mexico’s allegations of negligence.
“These allegations are baseless. The Mexican government is responsible for the rampant crime and corruption within their own borders,” said Lawrence G. Keane, the group’s senior vice president and general counsel, according to the AP.