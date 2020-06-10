U.S. Customs and Border Protection says its officers in Nogales busted a load of hard drugs worth more than $1 million that had been hidden in boxes of ceramic tiles.
On Monday morning, CBP said, a 63-year-old man tried to cross into the United States through a local port of entry and was referred for a secondary inspection of his pickup truck.
During that inspection, officers noticed something unusual about the boxes of ceramic tiles in the bed of the truck. Then, after a drug-sniffing dog alerted to a suspicious scent, officers removed 46 packages from the hollowed-out tiles.
The packages contained what was later determined to be nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills weighing 71 pounds, 25 pounds of heroin and more than six pounds of cocaine.
“This is a phenomenal seizure by our CBP officers, who in the midst of the current pandemic, still remain focused and carry out the agency’s mission of protecting our frontlines,” said Michael Humphries, CBP’s port director in Nogales. “In this case, officers prevented nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills, one of the most abused and dangerous opioids from reaching communities throughout the United States.”
The man driving the truck, a U.S. citizen, was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.