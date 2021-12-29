With the red lights of the Mariposa Port of Entry glowing in the distance, cars wait at a standstill on southbound Interstate 19 in Nogales at around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The traffic jam came after U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed southbound lanes at the Mariposa port and all Mexico-bound passenger vehicle traffic was diverted to the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry at the terminus of I-19.
The usual backup of Mexico-bound cars at the terminus of Interstate 19 in Nogales was worse than usual on Wednesday evening after U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed the Mariposa Port of Entry’s southbound lanes and traffic was diverted toward the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry downtown.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed the southbound lanes at the Mariposa Port of Entry on Wednesday afternoon after the driver of a vehicle crashed through the port’s gates and into Mexico, the agency said.
The driver apparently ignored CBP officers who were conducting outbound inspections and “accelerated towards Mexico attempting to evade inspection,” an agency spokesperson said.
Officers tried to close the port’s southbound gates, but the vehicle rammed the gates and crossed into Mexico. However, the driver was apprehended and the vehicle was seized by Mexican authorities, the spokesperson said, adding that there were no reported injuries and the incident was under investigation.
The gate-crashing episode occurred at around 4 p.m. and the southbound lanes were subsequently closed, which led to massive traffic backups in the downtown area as Mexico-bound drivers were diverted from Mariposa to the already busy Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry.
By early evening, cars waiting to reach the DeConcini port were backed up on Interstate 19 past the Western Avenue exit, a mile northwest of the port. Meanwhile, traffic was also jammed on Target Range Road leading to the I-19 onramp as southbound drivers tried to reach DeConcini after being turned away at Mariposa.
It wasn’t clear when the lanes at Mariposa would reopen.
“Southbound lanes at the Mariposa crossing are closed and will remain closed due to the damage caused to the gates,” the CBP spokesperson said in a statement issued at 8:30 p.m.