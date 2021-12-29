An incident at the Mariposa Port of Entry resulted in the closure of the port’s Mexico-bound lanes late this afternoon, which in turn contributed to massive traffic backups in the downtown area as southbound drivers were diverted away from the Mariposa crossing to the already busy Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry.
It wasn’t clear what exactly caused the southbound lane closure at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, but Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez, whose officers were helping to redirect traffic from the Mariposa port to DeConcini, said he received word that the closure was “due to a vehicle that failed to yield to CBP and damaged federal property.”
Efforts to reach multiple representatives from U.S. Customs and Border Protection were unsuccessful.
The closure at the Mariposa port exacerbated the already heavy post-Christmas, pre-New Year traffic headed to Mexico through Nogales. As of 7 p.m., cars waiting in line to reach the DeConcini port were backed up on Interstate 19 past the Western Avenue exit, a mile northwest of the port. Meanwhile, traffic was also jammed on Target Range Road as Mexico-bound drivers tried to reach DeConcini after being turned away at Mariposa.
In addition, the closure caused problems for heavy trucks tying to return to Mexico after dropping off loads of produce at Nogales and Rio Rico warehouses. Commercial vehicles can only cross through the Mariposa port, so a detour to DeConcini was not an option for them.
According to NPD, northbound traffic through the Mariposa Port of Entry was not affected by the incident in the southbound lanes.