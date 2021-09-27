U.S. Customs and Border Protection blocked pedestrian and vehicle lanes at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry over the weekend and Monday morning, following protests in Nogales, Sonora that called on U.S. authorities to restart processing asylum claims at the ports.
In a video that circulated on social media on Saturday evening, a metal gate can be seen getting lowered to block the pedestrian lanes at the DeConcini port while a group of migrant families stand on the Mexican side of the gate with shirts that read “Biden” and “#SaveAsylym.”
On Monday, Radio Xeny reporter Cesar Barron shared a Facebook Live video showing authorities blocking three northbound vehicle lanes with large containers as cars waited in line to cross into the United States through the DeConcini port.
Guadalupe Ramirez, director of operations for the CBP Tucson Field Office, put out English and Spanish announcements on Twitter informing the public of possible delays on Monday morning.
“This is a notice to the traveling public via the port of Nogales, that due to possible protests there may be delays and longer wait times that usual in your travel,” the statement said.
The Kino Border Initiative, a Jesuit organization that provides a variety of services to migrants in Nogales, Sonora, had invited the public in the days leading up to Sept. 25 to join migrant families in Nogales, Sonora in a march of protest for their right to seek asylum in the U.S.
KBI regularly organizes marches in Nogales, Sonora calling for expanded access to asylum, but port officials’ move to close down lanes in response to the activism represented a new development.
On Saturday, demonstrators gathered at the Plaza Miguel Hidalgo in Nogales, Sonora on Saturday, then marched to the DeConcini port of entry to meet supporters gathered on the U.S. side of the border. The Arizona Republic reported that approximately 400 people were present at the event.
In a statement released on Monday afternoon, KBI said that one family, accompanied by legal observers and faith-based leaders from the U.S., showed up at the DeConcini pedestrian lanes to ask for a chance to claim asylum. At that point, the statement said, CBP officers lowered the metal gate and shut down the port for about an hour to anyone trying to enter the United States.
A CBP officer acknowledged the NI’s request for comment, but did not respond to specific questions about their reasoning for the closures or the extent of the port closures in time for the NI’s press deadline on Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, the Border Wait Times app showed that five pedestrian lanes and six vehicle lanes, including two Sentri, were open at the DeConcini port.