The Morley Avenue pedestrian port of entry in Nogales has been closed since the start of the pandemic. It was set to return to action this week, but only for processing I-94 permit requests, not for border-crossings.
If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Providing clarity to a previous announcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protections said its land ports of entry with Mexico will re-open for “non-essential” travel beginning Nov. 8.
The Biden administration announced earlier this month that it would amend ongoing travel restrictions and allow visa holders to cross the border from Mexico and Canada starting in November, as long as they can show proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the announcement did not specify the date in November when the change would take place.
Now, with the Nov. 8 date set and rapidly approaching, CBP is advising Mexican nationals who hold the B-1/B-2 short-stay visas and want to request an I-94 travel permit to begin the process right away and avoid delays.
An I-94 permit, which costs $6 and is valid for up to six months, allows foreign nationals holding a B-1/B-2 visa to travel outside the 75-mile border zone in Arizona.
CBP said that I-94 applicants should begin the application process online by using the “CBP One” app or at i94.cbp.dhs.gov/I94/#/apply-document. Applicants in the Nogales, Sonora area can then complete the process in-person at the Morley Avenue Pedestrian Border Crossing, which has been closed since the start of the pandemic.
The Morley crossing will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 25, for I-94 applicants. However, there will be no entry allowed into the United States from the facility, either for visa holders or U.S. citizens/permanent residents.
“Upon receiving the I-94, travelers will be required to return to Mexico through the Morley Gate,” the CBP announcement said, adding that visa-holders will need to pay the $6 permit fee online, since there will be no cash register in place at the gate.