Steel shipping containers were once again blocking parts of the passenger vehicle area of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry on Thursday, but a spokeswoman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it was just part of a temporary reorganization and not another concerted effort to close lanes for security purposes.
“They were actually moving containers around – there wasn’t any reason for it, they were just trying to get containers straightened out down there,” the CBP spokeswoman said, citing a conversation with Nogales port leadership.
The shipping containers, many topped with coiled concertina wire, first appeared at the local ports in November 2018 as part of an Army-led effort to “harden” the facilities against the possible arrival of a caravan of asylum-seeking migrants. They were used to close two lanes at the DeConcini port, then removed in January 2019.
Last Thanksgiving weekend, CBP once again used the barriers to close off lanes at the port, saying that asylum-seekers had tried to use the lanes to rush onto U.S. soil. The ensuing traffic backups reached unprecedented lengths over the holiday season before CBP re-opened the lanes in early January.
When the steel barricades were seen stretched across vehicle lanes again this week, it raised the concern of some local residents. But the CBP spokeswoman downplayed the possibility of long-term closures.
“My understanding is that they’re just moving containers around at this time. There were no threats or anything that we’re aware of,” she said.
CBP’s Border Wait Times app showed delays of around 30-45 minutes throughout most of the workday on Thursday.