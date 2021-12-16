U.S. Customs and Border Protection said its officers in Nogales made a record-setting methamphetamine bust this week when they uncovered almost 3,280 pounds of the drug hidden in a truck hauling auto parts.
CBP’s news release announcing the bust did not say what the previous record had been. But in October 2020, the agency said a seizure of approximately 800 pounds of meth made that month in Nogales had been the largest meth bust ever at an Arizona port of entry.
This week’s haul was four times that amount.
It happened on Wednesday afternoon, CBP said, when officers at the Mariposa Commercial Facility referred a 21-year-old Mexican male for additional inspection of the tractor-trailer he was attempting to drive into the United States.
“A non-intrusive inspection of the contents resulted in a positive alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine to a scent it is trained to detect,” CBP said. “A physical search of the shipment of commercial auto parts led to the discovery of more than 470 packages of methamphetamine hidden within the truck.”
A photo attached to the news release showed pallets piled high with long, thin packages – a format seen in cases in which smugglers attempted to hide drugs in the floor of a trailer.
Officers seized the drugs and tractor-trailer, and the driver was arrested and then turned over to federal investigators, CBP said.
Guadalupe Ramirez, CBP’s director of operations at its Tucson Field Office, commended the Port of Nogales for the record-breaking bust.
“While CBP officers facilitate legitimate trade and travel, they remain focused on our highest priorities, which includes stopping the flow of hard narcotics such as methamphetamine and opioids from entering our country,” he said in the news release, adding: “Our officers prevented these dangerous drugs from causing devastation to families and ultimately saving many lives, not only in our community, but throughout the United States.”