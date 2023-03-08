Mariposa port (copy)

The incident occurred on March 4 in the vehicle lanes at the Mariposa Port of Entry, seen here in a file photo.

 CBP photo

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is crediting its officers at the Mariposa Port of Entry for saving the life of an infant.

In a news release, CBP said that at around 5:20 p.m. last Saturday, March 4, officers working at the port's vehicle lanes saw a woman get out of her vehicle and run toward them while carrying a child in her arms.



