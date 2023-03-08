U.S. Customs and Border Protection is crediting its officers at the Mariposa Port of Entry for saving the life of an infant.
In a news release, CBP said that at around 5:20 p.m. last Saturday, March 4, officers working at the port's vehicle lanes saw a woman get out of her vehicle and run toward them while carrying a child in her arms.
The woman requested help for the child, who was not breathing.
"A CBP officer escorted the mother and her child to vehicle primary, where another CBP officer noticed the child appeared to be pale in color with purple lips and immediately started performing CPR," the agency said, adding that after the officer initiated chest compressions, the two-month-old child began to move.
The CBP officer placed the infant on his chest and the child began vomiting the objects that were blocking his airway, the news release said.
Emergency medical services were notified and Nogales Fire Department personnel transported the mother and child to Holy Cross Hospital.
“I could not be prouder of the officers who reacted quickly and efficiently to save the child’s life,” said Michael Humphries, CBP's port director in Nogales, who noted that CBP officers regularly provide medical aid to travelers at U.S. ports of entry.
In Nogales, there have been several cases of port officers helping to rescue choking children, similar to the incident last weekend.
In November 2018, a 41-year-old Arizona woman was crossing through a SENTRI trusted-traveler lane at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry when CBP officers noticed that her 2-month-old son was not breathing and possibly choking. After an officer began to perform chest compressions and breathe into the child's mouth, the baby regained consciousness and began to breathe on his own, CBP said at the time.
In August 2010, a 4-year old boy and his mother were waiting to cross into Mexico in August 2010 when the mother called out that her son was choking on a piece of candy, a CBP news release said at the time.
One officer ran to the vehicle, took hold of the child and dislodged the candy by performing the Heimlich maneuver. A second officer reached inside the boy's mouth to extract the candy.
There have also been multiple reports of Nogales-based CBP officers administering Naloxone or taking other steps to provide emergency attention to adults who were brought to the port while suffering drug overdoses.