U.S. Customs and Border Protection is crediting its port officers in Nogales for saving the life of a 21-year-old man suffering from a drug overdose.
The man, accompanied by his family, approached CBP officers at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry pedestrian crossing on Sunday morning, the agency said in a news release issued Wednesday.
“The man informed officers that he had taken drugs earlier and was not feeling well. He believed the drugs he took might have been laced with something else,” the news release said.
When the man collapsed to the floor, stopped breathing and became unresponsive, officers administered Naloxone, a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose.
“The man at one point began to foam at the mouth and his eyes rolled back, but due to the officers’ quick response, they were able to see a positive reaction after multiple doses were administered,” CBP said.
Paramedics from the Nogales Fire Department then transported the victim to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.
In its news release, CBP suggested that the man had overdosed on the powerful opioid fentanyl.
“The drug smuggling organizations are adding fentanyl to already dangerous drugs unbeknownst to the user, until it is too late,” said Michael Humphries, port director in Nogales. “Opioid overdoses are becoming way too common and officers are encountering countless victims throughout the country. It is very important for the users to realize they truly do not know what they are buying from the drug dealers. Fentanyl is 80-100 times more potent than morphine and a small amount can be lethal.”
“We are thankful for the quick actions of our CBP officers in saving this man’s life,” Humphries said.