U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it has begun sending asylum-seekers who enter the country illegally through the vehicle lanes at Nogales ports back to Mexico through the Migrant Protection Protocols.
In the meantime, wait times for vehicle passengers again reached three-to-five-hours at the ports last weekend as the agency continued to close multiple lanes in an attempt to stop people from rushing in.
The newspaper Diario de Sonora on Saturday reported that passenger vehicles had to wait in line “as much as four hours, minimum” to reach the ports of entry. Another outlet, El Imparcial, reported five-hour wait times in the afternoon.
CBP, via its Border Wait Times app, showed waits of three hours at both the Dennis DeConcini and Mariposa ports of entry as late as 9 p.m. on Sunday. It listed the waits at both ports as two hours at 10 a.m. Monday.
CBP began closing select vehicle lanes at the ports just prior to Thanksgiving, citing “a significant increase of asylum-seekers using vehicle lanes to circumvent the immigration process.”
Some of the closed lanes re-opened in the following days, only to be closed again after an apparent resurgence in lane-rushing. Wait time reached a reported five hours on Monday, Dec. 2, then returned to a more typical hour-plus delay during the week, only to balloon again last weekend.
CBP has offered few specifics on the number and frequency of the incursions at the port, but said in a statement that on Wednesday, Dec. 4, nine people – three family units and two single adults, all from Venezuela – arrived at the vehicle lanes of a local port without proper documentation.
The nine were detained and processed under the Migrant Protection Protocols, a program also known as "Remain in Mexico" that forces people who request U.S. asylum at the Southwest border to wait out their claims in Mexico. They were sent to El Paso, Texas and returned from there to Mexico, CBP said.
The previous lack of implementation of the program in the area had drawn an increasing number of asylum-seekers to Nogales, Sonora, and fears that it would soon be put in place here appeared to have contributed to people’s decisions to rush the ports’ vehicle lanes rather than wait for months for a turn to meet with a CBP officer at the ports.
Despite the long lines resulting from CBP’s crackdown at the ports and the importance that cross-border traffic has on the local economy – especially during the holiday season – local officials have declined to publicly question the lane closures, and instead have praised CBP for its response.
In comments to the NI following the five-hour waits on Dec. 2, Mayor Arturo Garino acknowledged the importance of holiday-season shoppers from Mexico to the local economy, but said that “we have to be considerate of the work that CBP does at the port.” And speaking at a board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 4, County Supervisor Bruce Bracker said: “Operating wait times yesterday were 10-15 minutes all day, so CBP’s doing a really great job there. So kudos to the men and women in blue.”
The NI tracked the wait times at the standard passenger vehicle lanes throughout the day on Dec. 3 via the CBP app and saw times in the 60-90 minute range. SENTRI lanes, for the exclusive use of people enrolled in a CBP trusted-traveler program, showed shorter wait times.