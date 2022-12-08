Santa Cruz was one of six Arizona counties identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having “high” COVID-19 community levels as of Dec. 1. That was a change from the previous week, when SCC was considered to have “medium” levels of transmission.
The CDC recommends that people in counties with a “high” COVID-19 designation use masks in public indoor settings.
The CDC’s change in level designation comes as Santa Cruz County’s weekly count of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed back into triple digits.
According to data from the County Health Services Department, there were 131 new cases confirmed among local residents during the week ending Wednesday, Dec. 7.
It was the second time in the past three weeks that the number surpassed 100. During the seven-day period ending Nov. 23, the health department added 112 new cases to its COVID-19 dashboard. During the week ending Nov. 30, the number was 94.
In addition to the 131 infections counted during the most recent week ending Wednesday, the County Health Services Department added two hospitalizations and one death related to COVID-19 during the timeframe.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ weekly update on Wednesday showed 15,983 new cases, up from 12,987 the previous week.
In Santa Cruz County, free COVID-19 testing, as well as vaccinations, are available at the Gabilondo-Zehntner Centennial County Service Center at 275 Rio Rico Dr.
Vaccines are available weekdays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and rapid antigen tests are administered Monday through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Call (520) 375-7733 for more information.
Vaccines and tests are also available from local health service providers.