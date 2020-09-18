Volunteers, city employees and a U.S. Census Bureau worker were completing 2020 Census responses and greeting shoppers outside of Walmart on Wednesday morning, part of a coordinated effort to encourage participation in the national population count that could end as soon as Sept. 30.
Mina Zamarron helped a Walmart employee respond to the census on the spot, while city employees Judie Gerardo and Michelle Zuniga passed out information cards to shoppers coming and going from the store. At the same time, Mary Dahl, chair of the county’s census committee, was ready to help at a table stocked with census information and swag from stickers to drawstring bags.
Wednesday’s effort was part of a number of events to draw attention to the census in the local community. At a recent event at Food City, Gerardo estimated that they talked to between 400 and 600 residents over two days. Another event is tentatively planned for Sept. 22, though Dahl said that’s pending permission from Walmart.
The outreach efforts come as the census draws to a close in a year that’s seen the decennial count dramatically disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is completely different for everyone,” said Dahl, who was involved as a volunteer in two previous censuses. This year, her committee has largely confined its efforts to social media.
Gerardo said some of the city’s plans, like providing computer access to allow people to complete the census online and hosting events at the library, were squashed by coronavirus-related restrictions.
And the U.S. Census Bureau, the federal agency that’s in charge of administering the count, had to put its own field operations on hold for months.
Census population estimates can impact funding for federal grants and for programs from road building to school lunches. That means this year’s count could impact the money that flows to local institutions for a decade. For now, self-response rates are lagging in the local area.
Around Santa Cruz County, 57.1 percent of households had self-responded to the census online, by mail or by phone through Sept. 15, according to Census Bureau data. That’s below the statewide self-response rate of 62.8 percent and the national self-response rate of 65.9 percent. In the 2010 census, 58.1 percent of Santa Cruz County residents self-responded to the census.
The two incorporated areas within Santa Cruz County are doing worse than the county overall: Nogales had a self-response rate of 54.2 percent on Wednesday, with Patagonia at 40.9 percent.
Dahl said the idea behind the informational events is to catch people at highly trafficked areas. Food City and Walmart allowed the team to set up outside entrances, but Safeway didn’t welcome their table, she said.
Gerardo added that the city has other efforts underway, like ads on radio station Maxima 99.1 FM and robocalls that went out to between 4,500 and 5,000 households that are city utility customers.
Part of the job is just letting people know what the census is. Gerardo said some people see the city and county logos on their table and assume it’s a voting station. “They’re like, ‘Oh no, I already voted,’” she said.
In the field
On Wednesday, 22 people responded to the census at the table by Walmart, Dahl said. Zamarron said the process usually lasts only five minutes, though it can take up to 15 minutes, especially if the respondents are chatty.
Self-response isn’t the only way to be counted in the census. The bureau also sends workers to conduct “nonresponse followup” at households that haven’t responded on their own. Workers originally planned to start knocking on doors in mid-May for nonresponse followup, but the bureau’s revised schedule put them in the field in Southern Arizona beginning in August.
Combining self-responses and successful nonresponse followups, Arizona currently ranks 45th among U.S. states and territories with a total “enumeration rate” of 87.9 percent.
And while the entire count should already be over – the bureau’s original schedule called for operations to end on July 31 – it’s still not clear when the unprecedented 2020 census will officially wrap up. It could ultimately be decided by a California judge who’s set to rule on a lawsuit over the shifting end date.
The Census Bureau originally said it would extend the data-collection phase of the 2020 census through Oct. 31, but then, last month, announced it would end on Sept. 30. Civil rights groups called foul, saying that the move was designed by the Trump administration to halt efforts to count minority and noncitizen residents.
Some filed a lawsuit that’s still winding it’s way through U.S. District Court in Northern California. On Thursday, a hearing was set for Sept. 22.