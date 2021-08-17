In the past 10 years, Santa Cruz County’s population stayed just about the same, according to recently released U.S. Census data.
The numbers showed that the county doesn’t face significant contraction – like that seen in some rural counties around the state including Cochise, La Paz and Apache – but it also hasn’t been swept along in the statewide population boom that caused Arizona’s population to grow by 12 percent over the past decade.
The decennial population count has implications for state and federal funding sources and will also be used to redraw the districts for Santa Cruz County’s three supervisors, as well as state and national legislative districts.
In 2020, the census counted 47,669 residents of Santa Cruz County, almost unchanged from the 2010 count that put the local population at 47,420. The additional 249 people translates to a 0.5 percent increase over the past decade.
Within Santa Cruz County, however, some areas have gained and others have lost population. Notably, the census data released last Thursday shows Rio Rico surpassing Nogales as the county’s largest population center.
Rio Rico, an unincorporated area that runs along the Interstate 19 corridor north of Ruby Road to Tumacacori, grew by 8 percent to register a total population of 20,549 people. The city of Nogales lost about 5 percent of its population since 2010, finishing with 19,770 residents in the 2020 count.
Anita Moreno, a longtime local real estate professional, said the growth in Rio Rico is coming from families buying homes and retirees relocating from other states.
“Young families tend to look to Rio Rico for their new home,” she wrote in an email to the NI. She said the area offers more affordable homes than Nogales, as well as cheap lots ready for new residential development.
Rio Rico has also seen significant economic activity in recent years, mainly centered around the Rio Rico Industrial Park. But the area remains primarily residential, meaning the county’s economic activity is still centered in Nogales.
Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino said the growth in Rio Rico didn’t necessarily mean an economic loss for the city.
“The majority of those people in Rio Rico… they shop in Nogales and they’re employed in Nogales,” he said.
The county’s population stagnation over the past decade marks a change from the previous decade, when the local area grew considerably. Between 2000 and 2010, the Santa Cruz County population grew by 24 percent, about the same as the state as a whole over that period. Nogales, however, has been stagnating for a while: the city has registered a total population between 19,000 and 21,000 on every census since 1990.
The numbers for Santa Cruz County are in line with national trends. The 2020 Census showed the majority of the country’s population growth came in big cities and suburbs, not small towns and rural areas.
Cochise County, whose population is two-and-a-half times the size of Santa Cruz, but is also a largely rural, border county, posted a decline of about 5 percent. Douglas, a border city in Cochise County, lost 5 percent of its residents. (Bucking the trend, the border city of San Luis in Yuma County added almost 10,000 residents, marking an increase of more than 28 percent since 2010.)
Arizona’s growth mainly came in the state’s two largest cities and the suburban committees surrounding them. Phoenix was the fastest-growing large U.S. city over the past decade and officially became the fifth-largest city in the country, the census showed.
Tucson, just an hour north of Nogales on Interstate 19, grew by a little over 4 percent between 2010 and 2020 and Pima County grew by more than 6 percent.
Nationwide, the United States population grew by 7 percent from 2010 to 2020, and the 2020 Census showed that minority groups represent an increasing share of the U.S. population. The country’s Hispanic and Asian populations, in particular, saw significant growth over the past decade.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the census’ race and ethnicity statistics for the local area had been updated following last week’s data release. The latest census numbers available showed that 95 percent of City of Nogales residents and 83 percent of Santa Cruz County residents identified as Hispanic or Latino – the same percentages reported in the 2010 Census.
2020 Census data for other census-designated places in Santa Cruz County such as Patagonia, Tubac and Sonoita wasn’t available.
Funding, redistricting
The population boom in other parts of Arizona means that Santa Cruz County and Nogales are home to a smaller portion of the state’s population now than they were in 2010. That could translate to less state and federal money hitting county and city bank accounts going forward.
Payouts related to state sales tax, the Arizona Highway User Revenue Fund and Community Development Block Grants all use population in calculating funding.
Garino said the news that the city lost population was “disappointing” and could decrease funding in future years. “We could see a drop,” he said. “Not dramatic, but something could drop, and it is concerning.”
The mayor added the city government hasn’t given up on a plan to annex territory outside of the current city limits, which he said could bring as many as 2,500 residents into the city.
The census numbers will also be used to shape electoral districts at local and national levels. Arizona counties redraw supervisor districts every 10 years, following the census.
“We are in the process of getting the redistricting started,” Alma Schultz, clerk of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, told the NI in a phone conversation on Friday.
Schultz said in an email that July 1, 2022 is the deadline for setting new supervisor districts. She said that the county would likely propose multiple options for redistricting, which will then be subject to public input. The board of supervisors will eventually vote to approve the new districts.
The most recent redistricting, approved in 2011, gave District 1 a slightly larger population than Districts 2 and 3, according to info Schultz provided. She said the Census Bureau will deliver final redistricting data related to the 2020 census by Sept. 30.
Supervisor Manuel Ruiz, who represents District 1, which includes much of Nogales, said there likely wouldn’t be major changes to the districts. “It depends on where the (population) growth is,” he added.
At the state and federal levels, the data release kicked off what’s expected to be a partisan battle for political advantage in redrawn legislative districts.
At present, Santa Cruz County is part of Arizona Legislative District 2. The two state representatives and one state senator from LD2 are all Democrats.
For U.S. Congress, Santa Cruz County is part of Arizona Congressional District 3, represented by Tucson Democrat Raul Grijalva. Many observers expected Arizona to gain another congressional seat after the 2020 Census, but previously released census data showed that the state will instead maintain its nine congressional seats.
Unprecedented census
In early 2020, as the massive counting operation began to swing into action, the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country. Many people responded to the census online or by mail, but the pandemic disrupted the work of staffers who knock on doors to count residents at homes that haven’t submitted their own census forms.
Mary Dahl, the chair of Santa Cruz County’s census committee, said the disruption of regular in-person operations might have impacted the count in Nogales.
“In a community like Nogales, I think the key to a super good complete count was probably going to be more door-to-door.” she said.
In a statement that accompanied last week’s data release, acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin said: “We are confident in the quality of today’s results.”
The Census Bureau also conducts post-enumeration surveys after each census to gauge the accuracy of the count. Following the 2010 Census, the bureau released a report stating that the census had undercounted minority populations, including Hispanic residents.