Years ago, Dolores McCulloch was playing tennis with a close friend at Anza Park when she noticed a man nearby, throwing clusters of old items into the trash.
Curious, McCulloch said, she and her friend began looking through the forgotten scraps; rustling through the piles, she uncovered a decades-old, black-and-white photograph of Nogales.
After some much-needed restoration, the photograph made it into the archives of the Pimeria Alta Historical Society, where McCulloch estimates she’s volunteered for nearly a half-century.
“I love old things,” she told the NI after wandering through the museum Tuesday morning. “And if I find something like I found that photograph, I pick it up.”
Now, the museum plans to undergo digitization, a process that will ultimately allow viewers to explore collections online.
The process will be a complex one, according to Christine Courtland, the president of the historical society’s board of directors. The museum’s range of items varies widely, spanning from oral histories, detailed maps, carefully restored murals and a cumbersome newspaper printing press – to name a few.
“We’re using special equipment to scan the archives that we have ... into a computer,” Courtland explained Tuesday. “We’re going to be categorizing them, cataloging them, into a software program, which was designed for small museums like this.”
Courtland stressed the importance of making the museum more accessible online – the project, she said, will allow the Pimeria Alta to expand its tourism base beyond in-person visitors. And, she added, the museum’s enhanced online presence could peak the interest of a wider audience – convincing them to stop by and see the real thing.
“We want to invite them to come in,” she said. “So that it’s, ‘you’ve seen it in a picture, online, but you’ve got to come and see it.’”
And despite the Pimeria Alta’s age – the historical society formed on the heels of World War II – newly discovered items continue to tumble into the museum’s grasp.
Days ago, Courtland said, she opened a small envelope to find a small bracelet charm, adorned with the name of Jose Colunga – who served as mayor of Nogales in the 1950s. The sender, Courtland added, had discovered the charm while shopping in Kentucky and mailed it to the museum.
Now, Courtland said, she’ll research more about the charm, which will join the ranks of thousands of items – each providing a glimpse of past Nogales life.
“It’s just like sorting through your grandmother’s jewelry box,” she said. “You just don’t know what you’re going to find.”
‘Rebranding’
The project is funded through a federal allocation; last year, U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva requested and secured $325,000 for the Pimeria Alta. According to Grijlava’s initial request, about $200,000 would fund archivists and support staff; $50,000 would pay for technical equipment; another $50,000 would fund archival storage; and the remainder of the monies would go toward web development and marketing.
“It’s going to change our whole vision,” said Courtland, adding with a laugh: “It’s what they call ‘rebranding.’”
As Grijalva toured the museum during a visit Tuesday, volunteers enthusiastically pointed out items to the congressman: a bust of a Buffalo Soldier, commemorating the segregated unit of Black troops once stationed at Nogales’ Camp Little; a cluster of pesos printed during the Mexican Revolution; a small, metal turnstile that once served as a port-of-entry passageway for pedestrians crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.
It’s the latter that captures Anakarina Rodriguez’s attention – remnants of a quieter, smaller border fence.
“There’s some pictures that you see where it used to be a post,” said Rodriguez. “The Border Patrol was an agent who was on a horse, just riding around … There was no sense of fear, or any of that, ever.”
Rodriguez, who grew up in Nogales and moved to Tucson, still returns regularly to her hometown and continues to volunteer at the Pimeria Alta. Preserving that history, she told the NI, is particularly crucial amid a heated political climate and negative media attention toward border communities.
“(My parents) have lived here all their life, and they live peacefully,” she said. “I come down here, and find peace.”
Recent projects – like the two-day Borderlands Theater festival on Morley Avenue last summer – give Rodriguez hope that the city will build momentum in terms of drawing foot traffic and community engagement.
“I think we could really start to promote (the Pimeria Alta) more ... I’m envisioning more tourism coming through here,” Rodriguez said. “I was talking to the ladies that work here. They want to see more monthly gatherings to bring people in.”
Nationally, about two-thirds of museums continue to struggle after pandemic-related declines in visitors, according to a study conducted this spring by the American Alliance of Museums. And in response to those declines, the AAM also found that museums largely pivoted to digital engagement projects, ranging from social media challenges and TikTok series to virtual gallery tours.
And as the Pimeria Alta, which operates on a small team of volunteers, begins to shift to the digital sphere, Courtland and Rodriguez both hope to see a boost in engagement, tourism, and momentum.
“This building,” Courtland added, “will not go away.”