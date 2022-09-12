Purchase Access

First responders, government officials and local citizens gathered outside Nogales City Hall on Sunday to remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and honor the victims.

Police Chief Roy Bermudez recounted the horrific images of the attacks, including hijacked jetliners crashing into the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and rural Pennsylvania. He recalled how, before the towers collapsed, people jumped from high up on the skyscrapers to avoid being burned to death.



