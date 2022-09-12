First responders, government officials and local citizens gathered outside Nogales City Hall on Sunday to remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and honor the victims.
Police Chief Roy Bermudez recounted the horrific images of the attacks, including hijacked jetliners crashing into the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and rural Pennsylvania. He recalled how, before the towers collapsed, people jumped from high up on the skyscrapers to avoid being burned to death.
Bermudez reminded the attendees that 2,977 people died in the attacks, including 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers. He added that the death toll continues to rise due to the responders’ exposure to carcinogens
The chief also recalled how, in the immediate aftermath, the attacks brought the country together and created a new appreciation for first responders. He lamented the divisions that have grown since then.
“Let’s not have something like this happen again in order to bond us together,” he said.
Jeff Polcari, battalion chief at the Nogales Fire Department, recalled his personal experience with the 9/11 attacks. His parents had traveled to New York and visited the World Trade Center, returning home just days before the tragedy there, he said.
“It still makes me think, quite often, about the randomness in which some of us were personally spared, yet others were not,” Polcari said, noting that in one way or another, “we were all impacted.”
In the world of firefighting, Polcari said, one of the big changes that came in the wake of 9/11 was a greater focus on firefighter accountability. For example, all firefighters are given accountability tags that help supervisors keep track of their whereabouts at an incident scene.
In his remarks, Mayor Arturo Garino emphasized two of the dominant post-9/11 themes: That we should “never forget” the attacks, and “everything changed” in the aftermath.
In terms of the changes, he noted how security had tightened at the local border.
As for never forgetting, the mayor bemoaned what he described as a declining interest in 9/11, especially among younger generations. And he pointed out that Sunday’s ceremony at Jesus Cordova Park didn’t attract very many local residents, aside from first responders.
“I see more uniforms than citizens of Nogales here. That is disappointing,” Garino said.
“That’s why it’s so important that this day, every year, we make sure that we always remember and we make sure that we do a ceremony like this in remembrance of the people that died and the first responders that died,” the mayor said during his speech.