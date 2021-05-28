Residents who have been raising concerns for months about air and noise pollution stemming from an asphalt plant at the CalPortland facility on the west side of Rio Rico finally received some good news early this week.
In a Tuesday email addressed to nearly two dozen residents of the Bella Vista North neighborhood, members of the homeowners association celebrated two new updates that they had received from County Supervisor Rudy Molera, who then confirmed the news with the NI.
“(Fisher Sand and Gravel) mentioned that they were going to stop production in the evenings, which is a big, big plus for the residents,” Molera said of a conversation he had with the local manager of CalPortland. “The other thing he said, and it’s not for sure yet, but they’re looking at possibly moving out by mid-July.”
North Dakota-based contractor Fisher Sand and Gravel began operating an asphalt batch plant on the CalPortland property earlier this year after securing a contract with the Arizona Department of Transportation to make roadway renovations to a stretch of Interstate 19.
Since then, neighbors who had previously co-existed with the longstanding CalPortland concrete plant, began complaining about dust and chemicals polluting the air around them, as well as noise from rock-crushing operations at the plant at all hours of the day.
Those complaints have led the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to issue Fisher multiple notices of violation of state regulations. Still, residents say, the problems have persisted.
Earlier this month, county officials said they had limited authority in enforcing zoning regulations on Fisher’s operations, since the company was operating under CalPortland’s state-issued mining permit.
The news this week brought a bit of hope for county officials, as it may signal the end to the months-long battle.
“We’ve been pushing and shoving from all angles,” Molera said on Wednesday, in reference to regular meetings with ADOT and ADEQ, as well as including state representatives in discussions of the matter. “Maybe all of our pushing, shoving, begging came to fruition.”
According to information he received from CalPortland, Molera said, Fisher is expected to cease its 24-hour operations by the end of this week.
Rio Rico resident Randall Langham, who has been involved in the efforts to regulate Fisher’s operations, said that the 24-hour rock-crushing operations were still ongoing as of Wednesday evening.
And while he said he greatly welcomed any improvements to the current situation, his own conversations with ADEQ and management at CalPortland had resulted in slightly different information.
Langham said ADEQ informed him that while the quarry mining and rock crushing operations would be limited to a schedule of 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., the asphalt batch plant would begin operating on a 24-hour basis.
And as for relocation, Langham said, CalPortland management informed him that the company was only considering moving the asphalt operations, and that a move would not include the rock mine.
“We are hopeful that the asphalt batch plant move actually does occur and that all 24-hour operations with the crushers and diggers does as well,” Langham said in an email.
He added that he would continue his efforts to demand regulation of Fisher’s operations in the future, whether it be within his own neighborhood in western Rio Rico or elsewhere in Santa Cruz County.
“I don’t believe we will ever be content until they are completely gone, but some variations of the above may be the best we can hope for with the current state laws as they exist,” he wrote.
Fisher Sand and Gravel did not respond to requests for comment or confirmation of the changes to its asphalt operations in Rio Rico.