Gavel

Thirteen different students have so far been identified to county prosecutors for their alleged involvement in four of the six recent incidents of violent threats against local schools.

Of those 13 students, two have been formally charged with criminal offenses and two more have been approved for diversion programs in lieu of charges, according to County Attorney George Silva. The fates of seven more suspects are awaiting a recommendation from the County Juvenile Probation Department, while two more are under consideration for adult criminal charges.



