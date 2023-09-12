County Finance Director Mauricio Chavez has been appointed to serve as Santa Cruz County’s deputy manager – a position previously held by Jesus Valdez.
Valdez, who was appointed to the county manager position earlier this summer, announced Chavez’s promotion Friday.
“Mr. Chavez’s background and skills are a crucial first step in assisting the (Board of Supervisors) to accomplish their goals,” he said in a statement.
According to Valdez, Chavez will continue serving as finance director, a position he’s held since 2016.
Previously, Chavez also worked as a grants administrator for the City of Nogales and director of the county’s One Stop Career Center. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Arizona, along with a certificate in program management.
As deputy manager, Chavez will oversee the county’s administrative services and human resources, Valdez said.
The county has lacked a human resources director since early February, when former director Sonia Jones left the position.
According to Valdez, the county plans to begin operating with two deputy managers, whereas it previously functioned with just one.
“The county is not actively looking for a second deputy currently, but plans to in the near future,” Valdez added.
Over the past year, the county has seen a number of changes in major leadership roles. Last November, long-serving county recorder Suzie Sainz announced her retirement, stepping down after 27 years on the job. A month later, Anita Moreno was appointed to the position.
In February, Jones stepped down from human resources, leaving the position vacant. In July, Jennifer St. John retired after serving as county manager for six years. The supervisors then appointed Valdez, who’d been serving as deputy county manager and public works director, to the county manager post.
The county recorder position – filled by Moreno – was the only post that involved the consideration of external candidates. The vacant manager and deputy manager positions were filled through internal appointments.