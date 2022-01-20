On Sunday night, officers responded to a shooting on North Grand Avenue in Nogales that left two men in critical condition.
As of Thursday, both men were still hospitalized, according to Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez, who described them as suspect and victim.
Bermudez said that “to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” police are not yet releasing additional details. The medical conditions of the suspect and victim, he added, have hindered investigators’ ability to conduct interviews.
Still, some additional details have arisen since the shooting occurred at the Flagstone Apartments on the 2800 block of N. Grand Avenue.
According to a dispatch report, a caller contacted the NPD at 11:27 p.m. on Sunday, reporting he’d been shot in the stomach. About one minute later, a caller reached the NPD again, alleging a person he knew had shot him. It wasn’t clear if the calls had come from the same person.
Meanwhile, dispatch call logs from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office show that NPD requested assistance from deputies about five minutes after the initial call was made to police. No additional details are disclosed in the report.
‘Suspicious-looking’ person prompts school lockdown
Calabasas School entered a lockdown Thursday after students reported an individual outside the campus. Shortly afternoon, the Rio Rico K-8 school announced the lockdown on its Facebook page.
A statement provided by the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District described the person as seeming “suspicious,” though it did not disclose additional details about their appearance or behavior. Sheriff’s officials, along with Border Patrol personnel, were called onsite. In two statements, the district confirmed students and staff were “safe and accounted for.”
Addressing the presence of CBP, the district wrote in its statement, “there is a belief that the individual may have been a migrant.”
Students and staff were directed to remain inside the building for the remainder of the school day, and afterschool activities were canceled.