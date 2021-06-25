A man who sexually molested an 8-year-old girl during a car ride from Tucson to Nogales has been sentenced to two years in prison followed by 20 years of probation.
Humberto Benitez, Jr., 28, was sentenced on June 14 at Santa Cruz County Superior Court after pleading no contest to two offenses: attempted molestation of a child, a Class 3 felony; and aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony.
Judge Thomas Fink sentenced Benitez to two years of prison, with credit for 189 days already served, for the assault conviction. The child molestation offense earned Benitez two decades of probation beginning with his release from prison.
The terms of his probation include the requirement that Benitez register as a sex offender and successfully complete a sex offender treatment program.
According to his pre-sentence report, Benitez went to a bar in Tucson with the victim’s stepfather after arriving from California. The victim’s mother, accompanied by her daughter, picked up the two men after they were thrown out of the bar following an argument, and drove them to Nogales.
During the ride, Benitez reportedly massaged the stepfather’s arm to get him to fall asleep. He then groped the girl’s crotch and chest as she sat in the third-row seat.
The victim’s mother told investigators that her daughter tried to get her attention during the drive, but Benitez told her that the girl was fine. After they dropped Benitez off at a Nogales convenience store, the girl told her mother that he had molested her.
In addition, the woman checked the iPad the girl was using during the drive and saw that it contained three texts she had sent to her mother. The texts, which she shared with the police, read: “Mami Look Back,” “Pls” and “help.”