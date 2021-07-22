In July 2020, a social worker notified the Nogales Police Department that a juvenile girl told her that she had been raped by Juan Manuel Banuelos, who was then 36 years old.
Some of the alleged offenses occurred in Nogales, Ariz. and others in Nogales, Sonora, and the social worker said they had contacted officials in Mexico about the crimes there, and the Nogales Police Department in regard to the offenses on this side.
According to Banuelos’ pre-sentence report, the victim reportedly said that he would put a knife against her neck and say that she had to obey his orders. He also warned that if she told anyone, he would commit suicide and the victim and her siblings would be arrested for it.
The girl also reportedly said during a forensic interview that she was 10 when she was first raped by Banuelos.
Nogales police arrested Banuelos on Aug. 11, 2020, and the County Attorney’s Office initially charged him with four counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, and one count of sexual abuse. However, the County Attorney later offered Banuelos a deal in which he could plead guilty to just the sexual abuse charge.
During a sentencing hearing on Monday at Santa Cruz County Superior Court, Judge Thomas Fink gave Deputy County Attorney Gary Redente a chance to explain the plea deal before the judge decided whether to accept it.
Redente noted that the alleged crimes took place in several jurisdictions.
“It came to our attention that a number of allegations actually had taken place in Nogales, Mexico, not Nogales, Ariz., and Phoenix, Ariz. as well,” Redente said, adding that his office had asked NPD to forward its investigative material regarding the alleged acts in Phoenix to authorities there.
“There was one incident that did take place here … and that is the one incident that is part of this plea agreement,” Redente told the judge.
That incident reportedly took place between March 8 and April 30, 2020. During the hearing, Redente said that the victim was 15 at the time of that offense.
“So basically, you charged the case and discovered through further investigation facts that weren’t clear at the time of charging,” Fink said, “and discovered that most of the acts that were charged in this case … did not occur here, in Santa Cruz County, therefore we have no jurisdiction over most of the acts that were alleged.”
“That is correct, your honor,” Redente said.
With that made clear, the judge accepted the plea agreement, which also included Banuelos pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
According to his pre-sentence report, when NPD officers arrested Banuelos, they found a baggie in his pants pocket containing a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
When Banuelos was given the chance to speak, he told the judge: “I’m sorry (for) the things that I’ve done. I’m willing to serve some probation.”
Redente asked the judge to sentence Banuelos to 2.5 years in prison for the drug conviction, and give him lifetime probation for the sex abuse charge, a Class 5 felony.
Fink followed the recommendations, adding that as part of the probation sentence, Banuelos will have to register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender treatment.