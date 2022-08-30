Chipotle

The building at 337 Mariposa Rd. in Nogales, most recently the home of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, is currently under renovation as a Chipotle restaurant prepares to open at the site.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Chipotle Mexican Grill is preparing to open a restaurant on Mariposa Road in Nogales, a company spokesperson said.

The company is planning to open the restaurant “at some point this winter,” the spokesperson said in an email Monday, adding that the Nogales location will feature a Chipotlane digital drive-through pickup lane in addition to an interior dining room and counter service.

