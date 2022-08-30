Chipotle Mexican Grill is preparing to open a restaurant on Mariposa Road in Nogales, a company spokesperson said.
The company is planning to open the restaurant “at some point this winter,” the spokesperson said in an email Monday, adding that the Nogales location will feature a Chipotlane digital drive-through pickup lane in addition to an interior dining room and counter service.
A building at 337 Mariposa Rd. in Nogales that is currently under renovation will be the site of the new restaurant, the spokesperson confirmed.
Chipotle, based in Newport Beach, Calif., had more than 3,000 restaurants as of June 30 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, according to the company website.
On average, there are 25 jobs per restaurant “with competitive benefits and leading wages,” the spokesperson said.
The company has been in the news of late due to its labor relations. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that Chipotle would pay $20 million to current and former workers at its New York City restaurants for violating city labor laws. And in June, Chipotle closed a restaurant in Maine after its workers moved to unionize, though the company insisted the closure was unrelated to the union activity.
‘Coming soon’
Another regional fast food chain specializing in Mexican fare also appears to be readying a restaurant in Nogales.
A banner promising that a Filiberto’s Mexican Food restaurant is “coming soon” to the former Jack in the Box restaurant at 208 North Grand Ave. has been displayed for weeks outside the under-renovation building downtown. However, the NI has been unable to reach anyone at the company or connected to the building who could provide details of the plan.
According to its Facebook page, Filiberto’s has more than 55 restaurants in Arizona, California and New Mexico.