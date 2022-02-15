The Nogales City Council approved a measure last week allowing city employees to donate sick or vacation hours to a colleague who was detained in Mexico for alleged firearm possession.
Those hours, according to the agenda, can be donated to the employee only in the event of “a one-time humanitarian emergency.”
According to a city staff summary, the employee and his wife were jailed after traveling into Nogales, Sonora on the evening of Dec. 31, 2021, hoping to buy medication at a late-night pharmacy for one of their children, who was sick. The report says the pair traveled with their two children in the wife’s vehicle.
The employee’s wife works as a security guard for “a factory in Santa Cruz County,” the summary stated. The woman, who carries a service weapon on the job, had apparently left the firearm in her vehicle.
The report states that by the time the family drove into Mexico, “the weapon was in plain sight,” and was subsequently spotted by Mexican customs authorities. Firearm possession is generally illegal in Mexico, where only one gun store exists nationwide.
The problem of people bringing guns across the border from the United States has become especially sensitive of late, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection reporting an increase in southbound weapons seizures and the Mexican government suing U.S. gun manufacturers to stop the flow. In addition, the family traveled to Mexico on New Year’s Eve – a night that often results in gunfire and stray bullets in Nogales, Sonora, which could have prompted heightened security from Mexican customs officials.
Now, the City of Nogales report states, the couple remain in detention as they wait “for the legal process to run its course.”
At last Tuesday’s meeting, Massee implied that the couple had transported the firearm accidentally.
“It was under circumstances that, in my view of things, do not arise to intentional wrongdoing,” Massee said.
But, he added, “if you’re caught in Mexico with a firearm, that’s it. You’re going to prison.”
The measure
Before the measure passed, the employee could not use his own accrued sick hours while detained – jeopardizing his employment status with the city. According to city policy, a staff member typically cannot use sick hours unless the individual or a family member is ill.
The exception passed unanimously among all council members attending the special meeting. (Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez was not present.)
Now, the employee can use not only his sick hours, but sick and vacation hours donated by colleagues.
The staff summary described “a desire” among other city employees to assist the imprisoned man by donating their hours.
“That way, he can continue to receive a paycheck,” Massee said, “and he can continue to maintain his health insurance.”
The measure passed last Tuesday is specifically tailored to the unnamed employee. It also imposes a limit: the employee can receive up to 240 donated sick or vacation hours in a calendar year through the measure, according to Deputy City Manager John Kissinger.
The passage of the measure does possibly create “a precedent,” Massee added. If another employee found themselves in the same or notably similar circumstance, the City Council would be obligated to allow for the same donation of sick or vacation hours.
But, Massee contended, “I think this is such a unique set of facts. And if there were another set of facts that were very very similar, I think my recommendation would be to grant the same use of sick hours in that situation as well.”