Barely two months after the city’s last annexation effort came to an unsuccessful conclusion, the mayor of Nogales says he’s ready to try again.
In fact, Mayor Arturo Garino indicated at a study session last week that he wants to up the ante – trying again to annex land north of the city; and, this time, adding more area to the east, covering the Kino Springs neighborhood.
“We have to do it soon,” Garino said last Wednesday.
If the council takes up annexation again, it would be the third such effort made under Mayor Garino.
He pushed a similar annexation attempt in 2014, during his first mayoral term, that eventually lost momentum. Then, in December 2019, the council approved an annexation petition for a roughly 2.6-by-3-mile segment of land north of city limits that included the Chula Vista, Pete Kitchen, Peña Blanca Highlands and Firestone Gardens residential neighborhoods, as well as the Pilot Travel Center and some warehouses south of Ruby Road. That move started a 12-month clock in which officials needed to collect signatures from local landowners to back the move.
Twelve months later, there were no signs of progress and Garino and city officials didn’t respond to repeated calls and emails asking what happened.
On Feb. 17, speaking to the council, the mayor blamed the pandemic: “We did not complete the signatures and that was only for one reason: We were going through the COVID situation.”
City officials also didn’t hold planned community meetings in neighborhoods in the annexation area or commission a cost-benefit study that staff had said would be important for determining the economic impact of the move.
At last week’s study session, Garino reiterated his view that the move would boost the city’s population and bring cash to the city, including from state-shared revenues and building permits.
He suggested that the city could begin again with the annexation process in March.
In response to a question about support from other local organizations, the mayor said he had talked with representatives from the Port Authority and the Chamber of Commerce, but neither was interested in supporting annexation.
The discussion came at the same time that the Nogales Suburban Fire District, which serves much of the area the mayor wants to annex, agreed to have the Rio Rico Fire District take over its operations, with the idea that the two districts might later consolidate. However, if the city were to annex the area, the Nogales Fire Department would likely take over fire and ambulance service there.