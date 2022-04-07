The Nogales City Council unanimously approved a contract for incoming City Manager Edward Dickie during a public meeting Wednesday.
The city has been without a permanent manager since Edward Johnson’s departure from the post in May 2020. Nearly two years and multiple interviews later, council members narrowed their search down to Dickie, who’s set to start the job on April 25.
Dickie sat in on Wednesday’s meeting, taking notes and chatting with city staff.
There was limited discussion Wednesday concerning his appointment, though Councilwoman Liza Montiel at one point raised a question about Dickie’s work schedule.
According to his contract, Dickie will be allotted two days of administrative leave per month. The contract states that Dickie must work additional hours “to offset the hours taken as administrative leave.”
“I know in the past there’s been some issues where we have a city manager ... and there (were) some questions about him spending enough time here at the city working, and or living in Nogales,” Montiel said.
City Attorney Mike Massee, who has been serving as interim city manager since December, explained that Dickie, whose 10-year-old son lives in Utah, would be using the days to visit his family.
“But he has made it clear that he will be available by phone,” he said.
Massee added that for a salaried position – such as city manager – Dickie’s schedule is “consistent with common industry practice.”
The position requires Dickie to live in Nogales. Already, he told council, he’s put down an offer on a house in the city.
According to his contract, Dickie will earn a salary of $145,000, which would go up to $150,000 after a year on the job. He’ll also receive a one-time payment of $3,500 for relocation expenses.
Since March 2021, the city has worked with California-based consultant CPS HR to assist in the search process. But when the company presented the mayor and council with 11 permanent manager candidates last fall, then honed in on one finalist who ultimately didn’t take the job.
After restarting the search, a representative of CPS HR told the council in January that no recent applicants were qualified for the position. The company expressed plans to widen its search bracket, and by Feb. 2, CPS HR announced it had collected more than two dozen new applications.
Later in February, the council interviewed Dickie, along with two candidates based in Florida and Colorado, respectively. Dickie progressed to a second interview round and was ultimately appointed.
Dickie’s resume shows more than a dozen years of managing experience for cities and towns. To start his post in Nogales, he’ll be leaving the northern Arizona town of Dewey-Humboldt, where he began serving as manager in April of 2021. Prior to that position, he managed the town of St. James in North Carolina for nearly two years, and previously, he served a seven-year stint as city manager for Santa Clara, Utah.
During interviews with the city council, Dickie expressed interest in prioritizing local hires, familiarizing himself with local businesses and their needs, and, he said during a Feb. 24 interview, “making sure the city’s running smoothly under the direction of the council and the mayor.”