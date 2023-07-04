After receiving more than 20 applications, the City of Nogales has appointed a new director of its public housing authority.
On Friday morning, council members emerged from a closed-door executive session and unanimously voted to appoint Maritza Cervantes for the post. The council did not interview Cervantes during the executive session.
Cervantes, a project management consultant with years of experience in local workforce development, education, and grant management, will start at the NHA on July 10, according to city staff.
“I’m confident that Ms. Cervantes, along with her leadership skills and her experience in project management, grant reporting, leadership, communication and community involvement will take this housing authority to the next level,” Acting City Manager and Police Chief Roy Bermudez said shortly after the vote.
The new appointment comes on the heels of former NHA director Robert Thompson’s resignation in March. Earlier that month, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – which provides federal funding to the NHA – designated the city housing department as a “troubled” agency and requested a laundry list of structural and administrative improvements. Since then, the NHA has engaged in a number of strategies, including a sustainability plan and an annual independent audit of the agency.
Cervantes will now head a department that manages more than 220 subsidized housing units throughout the city. The Nogales Housing Authority also manages Section 8 housing, which allows approximately 200 families to apply vouchers to their housing costs.
Years of experience
Despite the unanimous vote, and the prominence of the NHA position, the city council did not engage in any public discussion about the new director during Friday’s vote.
“Ms. Cervantes’ resume speaks for itself,” Bermudez said after the Friday vote.
However, the city did not disclose Cervantes’ resume publicly. The NI requested the resume last Tuesday and was given the document Friday afternoon, after the vote.
Cervantes, according to her resume, spent a decade as an administrative assistant at Desert Shadows Middle School, later working as an information administrator and accounting specialist within the Nogales Unified School District. Later on, she taught at A.J. Mitchell Elementary and Desert Shadows Middle School.
In 2018, Cervantes began directing Santa Cruz County’s Workforce Development and Adult Education programs. During that time, Cervantes noted in her resume, she oversaw the programs’ compliance with federal grant requirements – a major task listed in the NHA director’s position as well. In 2022, Cervantes began working as a consultant under her own LLC, collaborating with Santa Cruz County on public works and parks projects, among others, according to the resume.
Cervantes also earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Prescott College; later, she graduated from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix with a Master of Education in Educational Administration.
Additionally, Cervantes spent the better part of a decade volunteering with the Nogales National Little League; she later mentored students at Santa Cruz County’s C-CREO program, according to her resume. She has also served as a panelist on the South32 Advisory Committee; a member of the chamber of commerce; a member of the county superintendent’s coalition; and, between 2018 and 2022, was the vice chair of the Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program Governing Board, her resume states.
At its executive session on Friday, the council remained behind closed doors for around 20 minutes before voting; council members did not interview Cervantes during that time.
“Everything was good to go,” Councilman Saulo Bonilla told the NI Monday, adding that the council felt comfortable with the appointment.
“We trust Mr. Bermudez’s choice,” he added. “So, we’re good to go.”
Slight shift in process
Cervantes’ experience varies somewhat from that of her most recent predecessors, who possessed less conventional qualifications for the NHA director role.
Micah Gaudet, who’d previously worked in public safety, criminal justice and military intelligence, was appointed to the role in 2020 by then-City Manager Eddie Johnson. At the time, Johnson appointed Gaudet, who’d been working in Maricopa County, after considering other candidates with more local ties to Nogales.
And before his appointment to the NHA, Thompson had worked approximately two decades with the Nogales Police Department. Later, Thompson served as acting deputy city manager under then-Acting City Manager John Kissinger. Then, in 2021, the council narrowly appointed Thompson to the role without opening the job up to other applicants or advertising the position.
This time, however, the city posted the job online for interested applicants. In a letter to the council, Bermudez said he interviewed two candidates, including Cervantes, out of the more than 20 who’d applied. The city did not disclose the name of the other finalist to the NI.
In the past, the NI has struggled to obtain the names and resumes of finalists for director positions within the city. Technically, however, the public reserves the right to know of any candidates who were “seriously considered, and who are interviewed for the job,” according to a 1991 Arizona Supreme Court ruling that set precedent for government-related hires.