City employee

A city worker trims weeds at the Nogales City Cemetery in September. All full-time municipal employees are set to receive $500 after the mayor and council approved the bonuses on Nov. 16.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

During a special session Wednesday, the Nogales City Council unanimously approved a motion to provide one-time, $500 bonuses to full-time municipal employees.

Mayor Arturo Garino had requested the agenda item at a Nov. 2 meeting, referring to the payment as a Christmas bonus for staff.



Tags

Load comments