During a special session Wednesday, the Nogales City Council unanimously approved a motion to provide one-time, $500 bonuses to full-time municipal employees.
Mayor Arturo Garino had requested the agenda item at a Nov. 2 meeting, referring to the payment as a Christmas bonus for staff.
“$500,” Garino said at the time. “Let me repeat. $500.”
Council has approved the same one-time bonus – $500 – in previous years.
The bonuses apply across the board to all full-time employees. At the city, annual salaries range widely, from about $29,000 to more than $147,000.
To fund the one-time bonuses, city staff will use money primarily from the general fund, along with the sewer, water, sanitation and housing funds. Overall, distributing the $500 bonuses will cost the city a total of $180,000 according to Wednesday’s agenda.
(Note: During Wednesday’s meeting, Garino asserted that the NI falsely reported that the city was using federal funds to provide the bonuses. The NI mentioned the bonuses in a story posted Nov. 15, but never reported that the city was using federal funds to distribute the monies.)
Changing wages
Over the course of 2022, the Nogales City Council approved several significant changes to how, and how much, employees are paid.
In June, the city approved its annual budget, which included significant salary increases for some of the highest-earning employees, according to internal documents provided by Councilwoman Liza Montiel. At the time, Deputy City Manager John Kissinger’s salary was boosted from $111,240 to $124,300 – a more than $13,000 raise.
Police Chief Roy Bermudez’s salary increased from $103,297 to $115,427. Several directors – Robert Thompson of the Nogales Housing Authority and Carmen Fuentes of Human Resources – got a $10,000 raise, boosting their salaries from about $89,073 to $99,533.
Technically, all employees received a raise in the new city budget. However, those raises were more stringent for lower-earning workers. For example, according to the city documents, a municipal sanitation worker went from a starting salary of $28,600 to $29,052 in the new fiscal year – a raise of about $450.
The council passed the budget unanimously.
Later in the year, council members voted to bump the city’s minimum wage from $13 to roughly $14 an hour. Now, the lowest possible starting salary is $29,052 for a full time employee; that rounds out to about $13.97 an hour.
City leaders had briefly also considered boosting the minimum wage to $15 an hour. However, the city’s finance director expressed concern that a more dramatic wage increase could prompt future layoffs.
“I wouldn’t want to say, ‘Let’s do it,’ and then next June have to tell all my directors, ‘You have to get rid of five people,’” Jean Moehlman said at the time.