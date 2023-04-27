Groundbreaking1

City leaders break ground Wednesday morning on a project to remodel Teyechea Park behind City Hall.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

After several years of planning and deliberating, the City of Nogales broke ground Wednesday morning on a revamp of Teyechea Park.

Shovels in hand, council members and city staff scooped clumps of soil from the ground – marking a symbolic start to an approximately seven-month construction project led by a Tucson-based contractor.



