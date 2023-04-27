After several years of planning and deliberating, the City of Nogales broke ground Wednesday morning on a revamp of Teyechea Park.
Shovels in hand, council members and city staff scooped clumps of soil from the ground – marking a symbolic start to an approximately seven-month construction project led by a Tucson-based contractor.
Improvements to the expansive park behind City Hall will include large ramadas and shaded play structures for varying ages, according to Mark Anderson, who heads M. Anderson Construction.
A full-sized Little League baseball field will serve as the park’s centerpiece, according to city documents, and natural granite pathways will border the area. New tables and benches will be installed, and overall, new equipment will be more accessible – compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Parks Director Renee Travers.
Dugouts for the ball field are also on tap, along with a resurfaced basketball court, according to drawings from M. Anderson Construction.
“It’ll be a usable, safe, pleasant space for the whole community to enjoy and benefit from,” Anderson said during Wednesday’s groundbreaking.
The project comes with a price tag of more than $1.9 million, according to a contract solidified earlier this year. The funding will come from Arizona State Parks and Trails, the federal Land Water Conservation Fund, and the Heritage Fund. The city will contribute about $850,000 out of its own budget toward the project.
The overhaul, Travers estimated, will span the rest of the calendar year.
“We should be able to have this finalized by the end of December,” she told the mayor and council during an April 20 session.
Travers also noted that city staff hope to communicate door-to-door with nearby residents as the project develops. The park will close in its entirety beginning May 15, Travers told the NI, and will reopen once the overhaul is complete.
The path
The effort to remodel Teyechea Park has encountered snags and stalemates over the years.
Conversations about new designs initially surfaced in 2018. By September 2019, the city had concluded phase one of its planning process. Designs, at the time, included a 300-seat, outdoor amphitheater, play structures, a ball court and a walking path.
Speaking to the NI that year, former Parks Director Marcel Bachelier had tentatively predicted the project could break ground in fall 2020. As the project developed, the city sought to expand the park – even purchasing an adjacent swath of land owned by then-Councilman Nubar Hanessian for $35,000 in early 2020.
Then, COVID-19 took hold, and discussion on the project largely ground to a halt as the city grappled with the pandemic, along with more city manager turnover.
In the summer of 2021, the city passed its annual budget, allocating $554,000 for a phase of Teyechea Park renovations. Construction, at the time, was slated to begin in October of that year.
Come October 2021, Travers provided an update to the City Council, noting that the National Park Service had requested an archeological survey of the area in the city’s application to receive NPS funds.
“We’re really hoping to get groundbreaking by the end of this year,” Travers said at the time.
Then, in April 2022, another update came from city staff: They were waiting to hear back from state officials on potential grant funding.
By the summer of 2022, Travers noted that the city had hit a recent snag when it lost a grant from the state’s Division of Developmental Disabilities due to a missed deadline to install equipment. Nonetheless, the city was anticipating a bidding process to start later that month.
“It’s taken a while, the engineering,” former Mayor Arturo Garino told the NI earlier that summer. “And it’s also taken a while with the way the grants and everything was coming onboard.”
Once the city opened its bidding process earlier this year, it received one bid: M. Anderson Construction. The contractor has worked with the city on 10 projects in recent decades, according to Anderson himself.
“Your city is cordial, professional, and reasonable and understands how construction works,” Anderson said during Wednesday’s ceremony. “You resolve things as the project proceeds and you do it in a collaborative way.”