In the first regular meeting of the Nogales City Council since call to the public was reinstated at public meetings, one local man addressed elected officials about a concern on Wednesday.
Jim Price, a Nogales resident, said a rezoning request before the council would cut off an access road near his home, which he said was necessary to get out of the property quickly in case of emergency.
“It could present a very dangerous situation,” Price said, noting he’ll be 85 soon.
“It used to be there was a fire on that hill every year,” he added.
Price asked elected officials to reject the rezoning request. Garino said a related item would be on the council’s agenda for a meeting in June and Price said he’d come back to talk about the issue then.
The call to the public gives citizens the opportunity to make direct comments or requests to their elected representatives during government meetings. The issue the speaker chooses to address can be part of the official agenda for the meeting, or another topic of personal concern.
However, when City of Nogales meetings were closed to the public starting in April 2020 due to the pandemic, the call to the public went by the wayside and eventually disappeared from council meeting agendas – until the mayor and council voted last month to re-open their meetings starting this month.
NPD gets $145K for vehicle computers
Nogales Police Department officers are set to receive new vehicle computers courtesy of a grant from the Southwest Border Rural Law Enforcement Assistance Program.
NPD will buy 20 vehicle computers, mounting hardware and antennas, according to Nogales City Council documents. The council accepted the $145,140 grant in a vote at Wednesday’s meeting.
The project must be completed and invoiced prior to June 30, 2022, according to a summary included in the meeting agenda.