City of Nogales employees were in line for $500 bonuses after the mayor and council approved the payouts during a special meeting last Wednesday.
During discussion of the item, Councilman Hector Bojorquez sought to confirm that this was a one-time, non-recurring payment. “Are we going to be doing this in December again?” he asked.
“No. This is before Christmas. This is the same one we do every year,” Mayor Arturo Garino responded.
The total cost of the payments was capped at $180,000, with $122,003 allocated from the city’s general fund. Another $12,140 was to come out of the city’s state-shared Highway User Revenue Funds. Other sources included city funds for sewers ($8,373), water ($11,489), sanitation ($16,108) and housing ($9,887).
According to a staff summary included in the meeting agenda packet, “The City of Nogales recognizes the uncertain national and local economic climates as well as the rise in cost of living and continual pandemic effects, the City of Nogales desires to recognize all of its employees’ hard work and dedication to the organization without creating a permanent increase in the cost of employee compensation.”
Parks Department gets funds for statue, dog park
The mayor and council also voted last week to transfer up to $50,000 in contingency funds to the Parks and Recreation Department to help pay for a police officer memorial statue at City Hall.
In addition, they approved another $40,000 transfer to the parks department to help fund a dog park in the Meadow Hills neighborhood.
In regard to the statue, Councilman Jorge Maldonado asked if staff had collected different quotes and options for the statue.
“So far we’re not at that point, Councilman Maldonado, we’re just trying to get contingency money transferred over so we can prepare for the procurement process,” said Robert Thompson, a former police officer who now serves as the director of the Nogales Housing Authority.
He said the city had received one quote of around $41,500 and was awaiting two more.
Councilwoman Liza Montiel asked Thompson if he had been collaborating with the police department to select a specific statue.
Thompson said the idea for the statue had come from the police officers’ union, and had been percolating for three or four years. He described a “kneeling officer” statue as the traditional design used around the country, “so we’re kind of inclined to just keep down that route.”
As for the dog park, Deputy City Manager John Kissinger said the city’s 2019-2020 budget had included $15,000 for the project, but the money wasn’t spent. As a result, it was carried forward into this year’s budget, but as part of the contingency fund rather than as an itemized expenditure.
“Now we’ve got some more estimates on what were planning on doing at (the) dog park, and that’s why we’re asking for authorization to move it out of the contingency reserve into the parks budget in the amount of $40,000, so we can complete the dog park,” Kissinger said.
There was no discussion of a timetable for starting and completing either the police officer statue or the dog park.