The Nogales City Council passed a final budget for Fiscal Year 2022 on Monday, with a bottom line that’s grown more than $10 million since the previous fiscal year.
After a pandemic year that shut down businesses and left many without work, the city is realizing a budget increase in large part due to receiving federal COVID-19 relief funds, and also because the municipal government’s spending slowed significantly in the wake of the pandemic.
And despite the effects of the pandemic, which include travel restrictions that have prevented many Mexican shoppers from crossing into Nogales since March 2020, the city’s sales tax revenue, which has annually put more than $8 million into municipal coffers in recent years, is on pace to reach roughly the same total for Fiscal Year 2021 as for 2020.
Fiscal years run from July 1 until the following June 30. Fiscal Year 2022 began on Thursday.
The city received a $2.3 million cash infusion from the CARES Act, which Congress passed in March 2020, and another $3.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, passed this March. Meanwhile, work or purchases planned for last year were put off, creating budget savings. For instance, the Streets Department had spent only $1.6 million of its more than $2.8 million budget through the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 2021.
It all adds up to lots of cash left over to pump up a 2022 budget that totals $82.7 million, up from a $69 million budget in 2021. And it represents another year of big budget growth for the city – the annual budget didn’t top $60 million for the first time until Fiscal Year 2020.
“I’m feeling really good about it,” John Kissinger, the acting city manager, said of the current year’s revenues. “I’ll feel a lot better when they open up the border.”
(Also contributing to the bottom line this year, Kissinger said, was a bookkeeping change that added $3.2 million in health insurance revenues to the budget, a funding source that hadn’t been counted in previous years.)
Salary increases
The city’s spending plans for FY22 include a number of capital purchases and projects large and small. There’s about $460,000 earmarked for a pair of new ambulances; $280,000 for four new police vehicles; $80,000 for window replacement and repairs at the Pimería Alta Historical Society building (Old City Hall); $376,000 for work on Field 2 at Fleischer Park; $554,000 for the first phase of renovations planned at Teyechea Park, behind City Hall; and $540,000 to replace an old diesel and gasoline tank used to fuel up city vehicles.
City spending will also come in the form of major salary increases that will raise pay for almost all municipal employees. Years after a 2019 compensation study found that nine in 10 city employees earned less than their peers at other Southern Arizona governments, the council approved changes that will bring salaries closer to what the study found to be average pay rates in the region.
The cost of raises related to the compensation study was previously estimated at more than $900,000, but the actual bill was about $717,000, according to comments made by a financial consultant at the council’s June 29 meeting. Of the city’s 283 employees, 257 will see more pay due to the compensation study raises.
Both the police and fire departments saw year-over-year budget increases of more than $1 million. In the police department, payroll alone rose by $1.1 million, which Kissinger attributed to raises related to the compensation study, as well as adding three new jobs and unfreezing unfilled positions.
Still, even with big spending plans for the upcoming year, the city expects to end up with more cash left over than at the start of the year.
Pat Walker, the consultant who’s run the Finance Department on a fill-in basis for the past year, said the current budget contemplates more than $6.3 million in contingency funds, on top of more $8 million set to be carried forward to the next year. If departments don’t dip into their contingency reserves, the city will be left with more than $14.5 million at the end of the year, she said.