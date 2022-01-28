With more than $33 million of unfunded pension liability hanging over Nogales, municipal officials could turn to pension obligation bonds to reduce the city’s snowballing debt.
Earlier this month, the mayor and council called a special session to consider and discuss the possibility of selling about $16 million in municipal bonds, a move that would alleviate about half the debt.
The council heard from two financial consultants – Michael Vasquez of Piper Sandler and Pat Walker of the Chandler-based Pat Walker Consulting – to outline possible strategies.
“We believe the best course of action would be to issue approximately $16 million in bonds to approximately fund 50 percent of the city’s (debt,)” Vasquez told the council.
City Attorney Michael Massee emphasized that the Jan. 12 special session was called to provide direction – not to take a vote or make a definite decision.
“The documents are going to be presented to mayor and council at the next meeting. And at that point, that’s when the city commits to going forward to issuing $16 million in debt,” he said at the time.
The next public city council meeting, scheduled for Feb. 2, will contain an agenda item concerning possible action to try and manage the pension debt, according to Massee.
Long time coming
For years, the City of Nogales has paid into a pension fund for its fire department and police force. Funding the employee retirements – without properly restoring the spent money – has caused the city to fall into debt.
According to data from the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the fire department has more than $17.5 million in unfunded pension liability, while the city’s police department has accumulated more than $16.3 million.
The data published by PSPRS reports on liabilities recorded as of June 30, 2021. In other words, that debt could have increased in the last six months.
Multiple factors can drive pension debt. Meeting with Santa Cruz County last fall, Vasquez cited rising life expectancies and a hike in retirement benefits – both of which would raise the cost a government entity must pay for the pensions.
Nogales has also continued to accept Operation Stonegarden funds. The federal program pays police officers overtime hours to enforce immigration and border law. Working more overtime, in turn, results in a higher pension and a bigger price tag for the city once an officer retires.
While the factors vary, one thing is clear: the debt is weighing on Nogales.
“It’s a huge elephant in the room,” Councilwoman Liza Montiel said during the special session on Jan. 12. “And it has been, for many, many, many years.”
County approach
Like Nogales, Santa Cruz County has also grappled with debt after paying off public safety pensions – particularly sheriff’s personnel and corrections officers.
By the same PSPRS data, Santa Cruz County had accumulated more than $11 million in unfunded pension liability.
In November 2021, though, county officials approved municipal bond sales – similar to the proposal the City of Nogales is now considering.
Last fall, the county sold millions’ worth in the municipal bonds. According to County Manager Jennifer St. John, SCC was able to pay $8.8 million to PSPRS, reducing its pension debt notably.
General obligation municipal bonds – as opposed to revenue bonds backed by a specific public works project or entity – are generally backed by taxes of the “full faith and credit” of the municipality’s general fund, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. In the county’s case, it pledged sales tax: if the county, for some reason, cannot repay the loan, they’ll gather funds from sales taxes to repay investors.
If the city goes with the prospect of selling municipal bonds, though, the collateral it would use isn’t quite as clear. Massee did not respond to a request for comment.
Fluctuating market
During the special session on Jan. 12, Vasquez – the consultant from Piper Sandler – noted several times that city officials will have to consider the market’s uncertainty if they choose to go forward with municipal bond sales.
For instance, the city must pay interest rates when it sells municipal bonds; those interest rates could change.
“If rates would go up to five percent, there would probably have to be a serious pumping of the brakes,” Vasquez said.
While the city has not published its agenda for the public Feb. 2 meeting, it’s clear that it could lead to a substantial change in the city’s pension debt entanglement.
“When we come back in February,” Councilman Jorge Maldonado asked, “you’re going to bring options, risks, terms, what are the best, reasonable direction(s) to go?”
Vasquez emphasized that options, at this point, have been narrowed down.
“I think right now I’m getting a pretty strong indication from the financing team, city staff, that we’re looking at $16 million with regards to the issuance of bonds,” he said.