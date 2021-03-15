City of Nogales utility customers who fell behind on their water, sewer and trash bills during the pandemic can expect a notice from the municipal government on their next bill: start paying, or potentially have your water turned off.
At a meeting last Wednesday, the Nogales City Council directed staffers to send the notices and tell customers they have 30 days to pay what they owe or arrange a payment plan. The move could affect city residents as well as those living outside city limits who use City of Nogales utilities.
It’s a shift from a policy the city adopted last year in response to the COVID-19 crisis, temporarily pausing shutoffs even if customers stopped paying their bills. The city generally turns off water for customers who haven’t paid their bill in three months, Deputy City Manager John Kissinger said during last week’s meeting.
“I think we’ve given a lot of time” without water shutoffs, said Mayor Arturo Garino.
“They have to try and do the best they can, come and pay, but let’s work with them,” he said later, adding that a new round of federal stimulus checks expected to arrive in coming days could help people catch up on their bills.
“We have to protect our infrastructure, we have to pay our employees, and how do you do that? You get revenues to be able to provide all these services,” added Councilman Jose “Joe” Diaz.
A handout distributed to council members showed that utility customers are behind by a combined total of $636,000 on what they owe the city. Kissinger said that number mainly represented bills that have gone unpaid since the pandemic.
In an email, Acting City Manager Robert Thompson said that a total of 531 accounts were at least 60 days delinquent as of last week’s council meeting. Those include both residential and business accounts.
“Our goal is not to disconnect or discontinue services on these accounts as of yet, but we do want to negotiate payment arrangements. Each payment arrangement is unique based on the account holders’ circumstances and arrangements will be based on those circumstances,” he added in the email. “Further information on how to make these arrangements will be detailed in the upcoming utility bills. If no arrangements are made, then we have no choice but to disconnect or discontinue services.”
Compared to the city’s annual utility revenues, $630,000 is significant, but not dramatic. Nogales took in a little more than $10 million between water, sewer and sanitation user fees in the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to a budget for the current year.
And one specific account makes up about one-third of the total unpaid balance – Rio Rico Utilities, which owes $210,00 to the city.
City Attorney Mike Massee said that’s because a dispute over those fees is tied up with the city’s ongoing legal battle with the International Boundary Water Commission over the treatment of sewage from Nogales, Sonora. Once the IBWC dispute is resolved, Massee said, the city will also reach an agreement on that utility account.
Doors closed
At the March 10 meeting, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, council members appeared at their monthly meeting without wearing face masks. The elected officials received their first shots in early February and second doses earlier this month.
But, while the return to water shutoffs indicates a first step towards shifting away from pandemic-era policies, elected officials didn’t take another step towards returning to normal – reopening city buildings to the public.
“Although we’re doing fantastic with our vaccination… I still believe that we should still err on the side of caution and remain closed until our numbers get a little bit better,” Thompson told council members. He added that all city staff who wanted a vaccination had been vaccinated.
The council voted unanimously to keep the doors closed.
The decision prompted Councilman Hector Bojorquez to ask how staff would handle issues related to utility bills without bringing people inside city buildings.
“Very, very carefully,” Thompson said.