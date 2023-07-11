For the first time in several years, the Nogales City Council voted to allocate funding for two local nonprofits: the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority.
Starting in Fiscal Year 2019-2020, the city eliminated funding for both groups among other budget cuts, citing rising costs for employee health insurance and a decline in sales tax revenue.
This fiscal year, however, that funding has once again materialized, with the city setting $150,000 aside for service agreements with local organizations. The chamber and port authority will receive $50,000 each from the city in the new fiscal year. It’s not clear how the remaining $50,000 will be allocated, though according to Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez, the city has received funding requests from four organizations in total.
Addressing council members shortly before last Wednesday’s vote, Port Authority Director Jaime Chamberlain stressed the importance of inter-agency collaboration, particularly as the organization continues to lobby for a remodeling of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry.
“It makes a big difference to walk in with the mayor or with a council member to the Governor’s Office, or to the ADOT state board or to ADEQ. … To say, ‘Hey, you know what, here comes the port authority and they’re going to ask for $600 million for the port of entry in downtown Nogales,’” Chamberlain said. “I think it does show a united front and it tells people, ‘You know what? They’re working all in the same direction.’”
Late last month, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors passed near-identical agreements: approximately $50,000 each for the port authority and chamber.
The county’s services agreement allows each organization up to four one-year renewal terms.
In return, those agencies are expected to provide the city and county with services, like lobbying for federal funding or drawing tourists to the area.
So how will the two nonprofits use taxpayer funds? The NI spoke to representatives from the port authority and chamber, while looking into past expenditures and projects from both agencies.
The port authority
In short, the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority works on improving efficiency and safety around the area’s international ports of entry, according to its organizers.
The nonprofit has lobbied for funding of major infrastructure projects, including the implementation of overweight fees for trucks that cross the U.S.-Mexico border, the opening of cold-storage inspection rooms at the port for incoming produce, and the recent overhaul of SR-189 – two flyover ramps that provide an alternate route for commercial vehicles on Mariposa Road.
In several weeks, Chamberlain said, the port authority plans to send a representative to Washington, D.C., to advocate for funding a study on how electric commercial vehicles could impact local emissions at the port.
The majority of the port authority’s general funding, Chamberlain said, goes toward an advisor, who coaches the organization on lobbying and fundraising efforts. Luis Ramirez, the president of Phoenix-based Ramirez Advisors International, has been working with the port authority since its inception in 2004, Chamberlain added.
“He’s the one who really helps us. His team are the ones that really help us to get all the grants moving … and support that we get from our state legislatures and our federal legislatures as well. He’s the one that really pushes us to do what we’re doing,” Chamberlain said.
“The majority of the money that we have,” he added, “is used for that.”
That’s reflected in the port authority’s financial history as well.
According to a 990 form – which the Internal Revenue Service uses to oversee tax-exempt organizations – in Fiscal Year 2022, the port authority allocated $96,000 toward consulting services – its highest expense by far that year.
That same year, the organization also spent more than $7,600 on conferences, conventions and meetings, along with several thousand dollars on accounting and legal fees. According to the same IRS form, no board members took any financial compensation for their work.
And, Chamberlain told the NI, there are a number of checks and balances on how the port authority uses the city and county funds.
“For the county, for example, we have a service agreement, like a contract,” Chamberlain said. “I have to go and present to them, I believe it’s four times a year.”
As for the city, Chamberlain added, the port authority plans to send a monthly report with updates.
The Chamber of Commerce
The Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce provides services – ranging from marketing to training – to local businesses, who pay a membership fee. The chamber also operates the city’s only visitor center, which has experienced an increase in activity in recent years, according to Olivia Ainza-Kramer, the chamber’s president and CEO.
In 2021, Ainza-Kramer said, the visitor center received more than 3,600 physical visits. That number escalated to more than 9,500 visits the following year, she told the council last Wednesday.
“Just imagine: Nogales, Arizona does not have any other visitor center,” Ainza-Kramer said. “What would you do if we didn’t have this visitor center?”
At times, the chamber also travels throughout the state to advocate for the city – earlier this year, organizers set up a booth to promote Nogales tourism during the Super Bowl.
“We were the only visitor center that was right there (at) the Super Bowl visiting Phoenix, promoting Nogales,” Ainza-Kramer said.
Speaking to the NI about the newly allocated city and county funds, Ainza-Kramer pointed to the possibility of hiring a photographer to bolster the chamber’s marketing efforts.
Noting the devaluation of the U.S. dollar, Ainza-Kramer added that the chamber had already started stronger digital campaigns, specifically marketed to tourists from Sonora. The chamber also communicates with prospective residents – people considering a move to Santa Cruz County – and mails out informational materials to individuals who request them.
And the chamber, she added, also pays a salary to one staff member to operate the visitor center behind Kino Park.
According to the most recent available 990 form, filed in Fiscal Year 2021, the organization spent around $37,000 to fund a salary for a staff member, as Ainza-Kramer described. The chamber spent about $374 that year on printing, publications, postage and shipping. Rent and utilities cost about $13,775, and the organization spent $27,855 on other expenses, the IRS filing said. As president and CEO, Ainza-Kramer was compensated about $26,500 in the fiscal year for working an estimated 10 hours a week, according to the form the chamber submitted to the IRS.
Like Chamberlain, Ainza-Kramer noted that the chamber must meet with the county every three months to discuss the funding.
“The city is still missing in providing us with their requirements,” she added in a text message Monday.
How the votes played out
The city passed both measures in near-unanimous votes, though some questions arose during last Wednesday’s council meeting.
During that meeting, Councilman Saulo Bonilla questioned Mayor Jorge Maldonado’s involvement with the port authority, noting that several of the organization’s members had donated to Maldonado’s 2022 campaign.
“I’m seeing, here, your campaign donations… There’s some people here that are very close to the port authority,” Bonilla said.
As mayor, Maldonado also holds a position on the port authority’s board, in which he represents the City of Nogales. Ultimately, Maldonado abstained from voting, citing that position.
The city funding for the port authority passed, with all remaining council members voting in favor. The majority of the council also voted to fund the chamber of commerce, with one resounding “no” vote from Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez, who cited past miscommunications on funding reports.
“My experience with the chamber of commerce isn’t that good … in the past we asked for a report every month, we (hadn’t) gotten the report,” Melendez-Lopez said.
Later during the meeting, Bonilla questioned Ainza-Kramer.
“Is the Chamber of Commerce apolitical?” Bonilla asked.
“In our bylaws, we are bipartisan,” Ainza-Kramer responded.
“Because I heard you go various times on the radio station, and you picked a side,” Bonilla continued.
Last fall, Ainza-Kramer appeared on local radio station La Maxima, after Bonilla publicly lambasted Councilwoman Liza Montiel after she’d attempted to ask residents for their opinions on city spending. During that interview, Ainza-Kramer condemned Bonilla’s behavior and advocated for equal treatment of women.
As Bonilla questioned Ainza-Kramer last Wednesday, Montiel jumped in.
“As a woman, I feel sometimes that we have to prove ourselves much more than men do. And maybe it’s about time we have someone who has to say it,” she said, addressing Ainza-Kramer. “I feel very badly for you that you have to stand there and almost beg for $50,000.”
Ultimately, Bonilla also voted to fund the chamber.
‘It’s only fair’
During a June 20 meeting, the County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to allocate funding to the port authority, and gave a 2-1 vote to fund the chamber, with District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera voting against the latter.
Initially, Molera had asked to table the vote on the chamber, noting that the county had not received a budget on how the taxpayer dollars would be spent.
“I’d asked (Olivia Ainza-Kramer) for the copy of the budget and she couldn’t get it to me before our meeting,” Molera said.
“I have no problem with having a special meeting to discuss it,” Molera added. “After reviewing the budget. It’s only fair.”
Addressing Ainza-Kramer, District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker requested the budget “as soon as possible.”
“We need to have that this week, OK?” Bracker asked Ainza-Kraimer.
“She’s on vacation,” said District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz.
(Ruiz also serves as the chairman of the chamber’s government affairs committee, though, he noted in a follow-up call with NI Monday, he is not on the chamber’s Board of Directors.)
Ultimately, the supervisors passed the motion nonetheless, with Bracker and Ruiz voting in favor.
According to a budget overview obtained by the NI via public records request, the chamber plans to use $50,500 of county funds for a variety of uses, including payroll and tourism center expenses. The chamber will use more than $29,000 to cover a staff position, payroll processing, and payroll taxes. The chamber also plans to spend about $5,000 on marketing and advertising; $12,000 on social media professional services, among other expenses.
County Manager Jennifer St. John did not respond to an email asking whether the county had collected a similar budget for the port authority.