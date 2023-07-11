Visitor center

The Chamber of Commerce runs the visitor center in Nogales.

For the first time in several years, the Nogales City Council voted to allocate funding for two local nonprofits: the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority.

Starting in Fiscal Year 2019-2020, the city eliminated funding for both groups among other budget cuts, citing rising costs for employee health insurance and a decline in sales tax revenue.



