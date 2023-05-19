County complex

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, along with the Nogales City Council, met for a joint session this month for the first time in more than six years at the County Complex.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

No concrete action was taken at the May 9 meeting, where the two agencies discussed potential partnerships for parks, community development and paving projects. One proposal would involve consolidation of the county and city’s respective community development departments – the offices responsible for administering zoning changes and building permits.



