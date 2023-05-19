For the first time in more than six years, the Nogales City Council and Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors met last Tuesday for a joint session.
No concrete action was taken at the May 9 meeting, where the two agencies discussed potential partnerships for parks, community development and paving projects. One proposal would involve consolidation of the county and city’s respective community development departments – the offices responsible for administering zoning changes and building permits.
“I really appreciate that this mayor and council have come to the table,” said District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker at the May 9 session. “Because it’s something that I’ve wanted since the day I got elected. I gave up after about six months.”
In previous administrations, the city and county met, sometimes multiple times a year, to discuss overlapping issues like the Nogales Santa Cruz Public Library and Flood Control District. (Both systems are co-managed by the city and county.)
Then, in 2017, tensions heightened when then-Mayor John Doyle publicly accused county leadership of holding the city back in a roadwork project. The same year, a plan to create an economic director position for both the city and county also fell through.
No other joint sessions materialized during Doyle’s term, nor did they resume during the following administration under former Mayor Arturo Garino.
It’s not clear what exactly mobilized the county and city to meet again, though a new mayoral administration has taken shape in Nogales. Shortly before the January inauguration of Mayor Jorge Maldonado, District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz alluded to the change with apparent optimism.
“I’m just as hopeful as my colleague, Supervisor (Rudy) Molera, that we will be able to sit at the same table for a change,” Ruiz said at the time, “and be able to find things in common, that we can move this community forward and create opportunities for all of its residents.”
Planning and zoning
During the joint session, elected officials deliberated the idea of fusing the city and county’s community development department.
“If a development project comes in and it’s a city project versus a county project, what are the processes involved with ensuring the most expeditious and efficient review?” Frank Dillon, the county’s community development director, asked during the session.
According to Dillon, more applications for building permits have been pouring into the county since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over recent years, he estimated, the county has increased its permitting numbers by about 400 percent. And to help manage that influx, the county uses a third-party contractor.
“I think that those things can be administered under a single department,” Dillon said. “They would just need to involve … the right level of staffing.”
The City of Nogales, meanwhile, has undergone its own shifts within its planning and zoning department. Earlier this month, the council appointed a new community development director after a months-long vacancy: Hector Tapia, an engineer who’s worked as a planner in Mesa, Chandler, Tempe and Somerton. Tapia started the position on May 15.
“The biggest complaints that I hear is that there’s always delays in permits and everything else,” said Nogales Acting City Manager and Police Chief Roy Bermudez during the May 9 study session.
Addressing Dillon, Bermudez added: “I think with your expertise and Mr. Tapia’s expertise we can probably come up with a good solution.”
Next steps
Elected officials also pondered a deal that would allow the City of Nogales to manage two county-owned recreation areas: Damon Park in Rio Rico and Ron Morriss County Park in Tubac. Under the proposal, the county would provide the city with extra funding to take on the additional parks.
“You all do a great job with your parks,” County Manager Jennifer St. John told city staff, “and we’re just looking for some help in maintaining our parks, with the ball fields.”
If the agreement is reached, the city would hire two additional parks employees, funded by Santa Cruz County.
Under another potential plan, the city and county would launch an intergovernmental agreement for road repairs and maintenance.
Collaborating, or even consolidating, two separate government agencies – such as the city and the county – is far from uncommon. For years, the county has held such partnerships with the considerably smaller Town of Patagonia.
“We’re doing their planning and zoning. We do their flood work,” Bracker said.
“There have been hiccups,” he added. “But the managers have been able to sit down and work through the items and it’s working really, really, really well.”
No vote was held at the May 9 session, though both city and county elected officials proposed a schedule of regular joint sessions.
“Maybe every other month, have a meeting,” Maldonado suggested.
Ruiz, whose district covers downtown Nogales, requested an update at a future meeting on the floodplain map – an often-cited barrier in obtaining building permits for the area.
“I think it’s important that we tell the world that the city and the county are partners,” he added, “and that we’re open for business.”