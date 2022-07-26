Maldonado file

Former councilman and current mayoral candidate Jorge Maldonado listens during a February council meeting.

 File photo by Angela Gervasi

On July 14, the City of Nogales sued Jorge Maldonado at Santa Cruz County Superior Court, alleging that the former councilman and current mayoral candidate knowingly dodged utility payments for six years.

Five days later, the city dismissed the suit, announcing that Maldonado had repaid the debt of nearly $3,700.



