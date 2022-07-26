On July 14, the City of Nogales sued Jorge Maldonado at Santa Cruz County Superior Court, alleging that the former councilman and current mayoral candidate knowingly dodged utility payments for six years.
Five days later, the city dismissed the suit, announcing that Maldonado had repaid the debt of nearly $3,700.
“I want to do the best I can for the city,” Maldonado told the NI Monday, adding that he did not want the debt “to be a burden.”
Still, Maldonado pointed to the timing of the lawsuit – filed about two weeks before primary election day – and asserted that the charge was politically motivated.
Maldonado resigned from the Nogales City Council in early April to run for mayor against incumbent Mayor Arturo Garino. Write-in candidate Peter Lella has also joined the race.
Since then, the city requested two separate investigations into Maldonado’s irregular sewer and sanitation payments before filing the July 14 lawsuit. In one case, they paid a private investigator almost as much as they were trying to retrieve.
Still, City Attorney Michael Massee has maintained that the Maldonado probe was driven by principle – not politics.
“The purpose of (this) investigation was not to influence the election,” Massee said during a council meeting on July 6.
The accusations
In April, Massee issued a memo to County Attorney George Silva, alleging that Maldonado had lied for years about his home address. Massee asserted that in 2016, Maldonado told city staff he’d moved out of his residence in the Valle Verde neighborhood – prompting the city to stop charging him for sewer and sanitation services.
However, Massee said, Maldonado continued to live in the same home, essentially receiving free city services.
Speaking to county investigators, Angel Suarez, the city’s revenue director, backed up the claims.
For his part, Maldonado has denied lying about his address.
“If (the city) had a glitch, it was never because I told them, ‘Don’t charge me,’” Maldonado told the NI in June.
During a city council meeting on July 6, Massee said the city had given Maldonado a 30-day period to repay the debt. The money, Massee explained at the time, was due on July 18. If Maldonado missed the deadline, then the city would file suit.
But court records show the city filed the lawsuit on July 14 – several days before the deadline.
“I was disappointed that they did file,” Maldonado said Monday.
Conflicting stories
In Valle Verde, located at the northern end of Nogales, residents receive sewer and sanitation services from the city. Water in the neighborhood, however, is supplied by a private company. While the city meters its water accounts, sewer connections are not metered.
In other words, the city cannot determine whether a Valle Verde residence is using sewer services.
According to Massee, Maldonado allegedly used this loophole to continue living in Valle Verde while avoiding sewage and sanitation bills. In his April memo to the County Attorney’s Office, Massee sought criminal charges against Maldonado, suggesting that the former councilman had committed a felony.
Detectives with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, and in late May, Silva, the county attorney, declined to press criminal charges against Maldonado.
“It appears this matter is civil in nature,” Silva told the NI in an email sent in June.
In the sheriff’s investigative report, there are no official documents indicating that Maldonado asked the city to shut off his sewer and sanitation account.
However, there is one document, apparently requested and signed by Maldonado, that directs the city to shut off his water service at the Valle Verde location. The purpose of the document is not entirely clear, as the city does not provide water service in the neighborhood.
The document is dated April 7, 2016 – around the same time Maldonado allegedly said he was no longer living in Valle Verde.
Maldonado told the NI in late June that he did not recall signing the specific form.
Second investigation
After Silva declined to press criminal charges, the City of Nogales ordered a second investigation on Maldonado.
According to Massee, the city paid $3,380 to T.M. Flores, a Tucson-based company, to conduct the second probe. Public funds supported the investigation, Massee confirmed in July.
The T.M. Flores investigation alleged that Maldonado had lied to the city in at least one instance, and recommended that the debt be resolved.
It’s not entirely clear who ordered the second investigation.
“Did Mayor Garino participate in any of this decision to make an investigation?” Councilwoman Liza Montiel asked during a July 6 council meeting.
“Yes,” Massee responded at the time.
The following morning, however, Garino called this reporter, denying that he had been involved with the decision.
“I was not involved in the decision-making of this,” he said, adding that Massee and Dickie made the call to facilitate a second probe of his political opponent.
Past debt
While Maldonado’s account differs from that of Massee and Suarez, one part of the story is undisputed. Before 2016, Maldonado had racked up about $2,217 in unpaid sewage and sanitation bills.
“I’m human,” Maldonado told the NI in June, citing financial issues he’d faced at the time.
That debt, however, has been remedied – by 2016, according to the Sheriff’s Office investigation, Maldonado repaid the deficit in full after falling behind on several payment plans with the city.
The city has worked with other Valle Verde residents who’ve fallen behind on utility payments. According to Finance Director Jean Moehlman, the vast majority of those residents have been following monthly payment plans to remedy the debt.
Maldonado, however, is the only Valle Verde resident to face accusations that he purposely lied to avoid paying the bills.
“What makes it different than a customer, or a regular customer is that Mr. Maldonado deactivated his account in 2016,” Councilman Saulo Bonilla said during a July 6 meeting. “And he continued to receive services.”
“That is what makes it fraudulent,” he added.
Internal audit
In a July 19 release to the NI, City Manager Edward Dickie said Maldonado’s attorney, Roberto Montiel, had repaid the debt, prompting the suit’s dismissal.
“These (types) of incidents involving public officials or employees are unfortunate, as the public begins to question if others are involved,” Dickie said in the statement.
Dickie added that the city conducted a recent “internal audit” to investigate whether other city officials were taking advantage of free utility services. No similar incidents, he said, were detected.
“Mr. Maldonado’s case was the only one identified,” Dickie said.