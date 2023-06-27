More than 100 city employees will see a bump in their paychecks due to a wage increase approved by the Nogales City Council last week.
The new minimum wage – $15.04 an hour – will go into effect starting July 1.
“I believe that this is a start,” said Acting City Manager and Police Chief Roy Bermudez, who’d placed the proposal on last Tuesday’s agenda during a special session.
The move came after the City Council passed its tentative budget for the coming fiscal year. During that earlier vote – held June 7 – several council members expressed concern over employee salaries, some of which hovered under $30,000 a year.
“They pay the same for the gas that they put in their car as a person earning $90,000,” said Vice Mayor Hector Bojorquez at the time. “And they still don’t get that opportunity to move up on their pay.”
“Every year we are doing the same thing, knowing that it’s not fair and equitable,” Councilwoman Liza Montiel added.
Other employees – the city’s acting manager, deputy city manager, and public works director – earn six-figure salaries. But amid consistently rising costs of living, wages, in general, have remained relatively low for many Nogales residents.
The median household income in Nogales is just shy of $32,000 a year, according to a 2022 update from the U.S. Census. And the city’s poverty level – 29.6 percent – far exceeds the national average of 11.6 percent.
Despite council members’ qualms at the June 7 meeting, the tentative budget still passed, after City Attorney Jose Luis Machado said the council had limited power in altering individual salaries.
“The council cannot go over individual salaries. You are doing the budget in broad strokes,” Machado said at the time. “Individual salaries that go up because of … the (compensation) study is a managerial decision.”
About two weeks later, the council reconvened for a session on June 20, and the matter of employee wages hadn’t disappeared.
“It’s embarrassing for me, as a resident of Nogales, to realize that our lowest paid city employees … they’re getting 12 cents more than the minimum wage required by the State of Arizona,” said Jerry Smith, a member of the Santa Cruz County Democrats, during a call to the public that evening.
But as the session unfolded, it appeared the city’s acting manager had a new plan for higher wages.
“I went back, checked with staff, had them run some numbers,” Bermudez said.
And as of late, Bermudez added, a number of lower-earning city employees have decided to try their luck elsewhere – leaving City Hall altogether.
“I can tell you the last three weeks, I’ve signed so many action notices of people resigning to go out and get other, higher-paying jobs.”
Multiple resignations
Increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour will cost the city approximately $534,000 this year, according to Bermudez.
To cover that cost, Bermudez said, the city could dip into its contingency reserve – known as its emergency or rainy-day fund. And, he added, due to the recent resignations within City Hall, staff will be able to apply more funding to support the new minimum wage.
“I’m confident that with the salary savings that we’re going to have, which is not a good thing because it means employees are leaving, we’ll be able to cover most of it, if not all of it,” Bermudez said.
The effort to push the city’s minimum wage to $15 has been ongoing. Nearly a year ago, Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. pointed to rising salaries at private corporations.
“With the way the economy is, and the way everything is, even McDonald’s is paying $15 an hour,” he said at the time.
Then, last fall, the council voted to raise the minimum wage for municipal employees – but only to $13.97. Council members had also considered a more dramatic boost to $15 an hour, but, last year, Finance Director Jean Moehlman expressed concern that a $15 hourly minimum could prompt future layoffs.
This year, however, Bermudez said he’d revisited the issue with Moehlman. Due to higher costs for items like grocery and gas, he added, the city is collecting more sales tax revenue – providing more flexibility in terms of how and where it spends.
“I checked with finance,” he said Tuesday, “this is something that’s sustainable.”