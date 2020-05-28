Finance Director Jeanette Parrales is set to leave Nogales City Hall on Monday after resigning from her position earlier this month.
The resignation comes amid turmoil in the municipal government and weeks before the city needs to approve a budget for fiscal year 2021, which starts on July 1.
In a resignation letter dated May 19, Parrales wrote that June 1 would be her last day.
Parrales, who has worked at the city since 2007, told the NI that she’s going to start a new job at a local produce company.
“An opportunity came my way,” she said. “I’m taking a different path and I’m going to learn something new. It’s a new challenge for me.”
Parrales had worked in the City Finance Department for more than 12 years and was the department director since 2017.
“I feel like I did a great job, made many improvements to the department, streamlined a lot of things,” she said.
Parrales is the second top city administrator to depart in May. Former City Manager Eddie Johnson left Nogales two weeks ago after months of bickering between him and Mayor Arturo Garino, as well as other council members.
Parrales was one of three department heads that Mayor Arturo Garino allegedly told Johnson shouldn’t be in their jobs, according to a memo Johnson wrote in March that included a litany of accusations against the mayor. Garino disputed Johnson’s account of the interaction after the NI obtained the memo.
“When I read that, it was very disappointing” Parrales said.
She added that, with the new fiscal year fast approaching, she could continue to play a role in Nogales in coming months.
“I might continue to assist the city, just to help them get through the budget and the audit,” she said.