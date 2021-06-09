Nogales City Hall was briefly closed on Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.
Deputy City Manager John Kissinger confirmed that there had been a bomb threat, but declined to offer additional details and referred further questions to the Nogales Police Department.
An NPD spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
A post to the city’s Facebook page at 9:10 a.m. advised the public that “Due to a threat made towards City Hall, we will temporarily be closed. In any event that you need police or fire/medical assistance, please contact 911.”
By shortly after 9:30 a.m., officials were saying that the building had been cleared and visitors to City Hall were being told to come back in 15 minutes for service.