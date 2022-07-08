The City of Nogales has hired a consultant to investigate former Councilman Jorge Maldonado for allegedly dodging sewage and sanitation fees.
Maldonado resigned from the council in April to run against incumbent Mayor Arturo Garino. And while the Aug. 2 mayoral primary is fast approaching, city officials have repeatedly asserted that the probe is not politically motivated.
“The purpose of (this) investigation was not to influence the election,” City Attorney Michael Massee said at a meeting Wednesday.
“This happened as a result of discovering information just a few months ago,” he added. “And we are pursuing it, we’re pursuing it avidly.”
In April, Massee alleged that Maldonado lied about his residency in the Valle Verde neighborhood. As a result, Massee contended, Maldonado owes the city six years’ worth of utility fees – more than $3,600.
Now, after failing to convince the county attorney to file felony charges against Maldonado, the city has spent nearly that amount on a private investigation into the matter.
In a conversation with the NI last month, Maldonado denied lying to city staff. He did not return a phone call and message seeking comment on the city’s latest move by press time Thursday
Who ordered the investigation?
According to documents provided by Massee, the city recently paid $3,380 to T.M. Flores, a Tucson-based company, to conduct an external investigation of Maldonado throughout June and early July. And on Wednesday evening, the City Council discussed the audit.
Garino recused himself from the council chambers during the discussion. Still, Councilwoman Liza Montiel inquired whether the mayor had pushed for the investigation of his opponent.
“Who specifically ordered this investigation to take place?” Montiel asked Massee.
Massee answered that the investigation had been a “consensus agreement” between himself and the administration.
“Did Mayor Garino participate in any of this decision to make an investigation?” Montiel asked.
“Yes,” Massee responded.
“He did?” Montiel asked.
“Yes,” Massee said.
Speaking to the NI the following morning, however, Garino said that was inaccurate.
“I was not involved in the decision-making of this,” he said, adding that Massee, along with City Manager Edward Dickie, “informed me about the decision.”
Dickie, who spoke to this reporter Thursday morning, provided a similar recollection.
“That was me,” who ordered the investigation, he said.
Election season or not, Dickie added, “I still have to do what I did.”
Montiel asked whether taxpayers would be footing the bill for the investigation. Massee responded that the money would come from the city attorney’s budget – paid by public funds.
Second try
The recent investigation by T.M. Flores includes interviews with Finance Director Jean Moehlman and Revenue Director Angel Suarez. The investigation does not include direct contact with Maldonado himself. Jeanette Parrales, the city’s former finance director, declined to be interviewed.
It’s the second investigation the city has requested in regards to Maldonado’s payments. In May, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office conducted a similar investigation, though County Attorney George Silva declined to press criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence.
“It appears this matter is civil in nature,” Silva wrote in an email to the NI last month.
The more recent investigation from T.M. Flores did not mention criminal charges either, though the consultant recommended that Maldonado’s debt be resolved. The consultant also recommended more “rigorous internal controls” from the Finance Department, and periodic audits, along with other anti-corruption practices.
Speaking to the council Wednesday, Massee confirmed that the city is pursuing Maldonado’s alleged debt as a civil matter, and that the former council member has until July 16 to pay back the thousands of dollars.
Expressing uncertainty on whether Maldonado would make the payment on time, Massee added, “I anticipate we’ll have to go to court, though.”
The allegations
In the April memo Massee sent to county detectives, he accused Maldonado of racking up more than $2,000 in unpaid sewage and sanitation fees while living in a Valle Verde residence over a period of time leading up to 2016.
Speaking to the NI last month, Maldonado did not deny that part of the story.
“I’m human,” he said at the time, describing financial issues he’d faced starting in 2008.
Maldonado set up several payment plans to remedy the debt, according to Suarez, the city’s revenue manager. While Maldonado’s payments were inconsistent, he eventually repaid the deficit in full, Suarez told county detectives.
What happened next is not entirely clear, due to conflicting testimonies from Massee, Suarez and Maldonado.
Massee and Suarez allege that in 2016, Maldonado told city staff he was no longer living in his Valle Verde residence.
“(Maldonado) told Mr. Suarez from this point on not to charge him because he was not living at this address anymore,” Sheriff’s Detective Jorge Ainza wrote in the investigative report, relying on an interview with Suarez.
As a result, Massee said, Maldonado avoided six years of sewage and sanitation fees. Maldonado, however, told the NI he never moved out of his Valle Verde home, and that he never told the city to stop charging his account.
“I’ve been in the same home since 2004,” he said last month.
Valle Verde problem
The Valle Verde neighborhood in north Nogales poses a distinctive problem for city officials attempting to collect utility payments.
There, residents receive sewer and sanitation services from the city, but get their water from a private utility. And while the city meters its water accounts, sewer connections are not metered.
In other words, the city cannot determine whether a resident is using sewer services.
In recent months, the city has filed 22 civil cases in city court against Valle Verde residents for nonpayment, according to Massee’s April memo. Mohlman reportedly told the T.M. Flores investigators on June 23 that most people were following payment plans to fix their debts.
However, some members of the city council – particularly Vice Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez and Councilman Saulo Bonilla – insisted that Maldonado’s alleged actions were more severe than those of other residents.
“I just want to make clear one thing,” Melendez-Lopez said. “There were many delinquent accounts. Many. The only person that lied about what was happening was him.”
Councilman Saulo Bonilla, along with Melendez-Lopez, had requested to discuss the investigation publicly at Wednesday’s meeting. Councilman Hector Bojorquez, however, questioned the reasoning behind that decision.
“Is this going to be the protocol from now on?” he asked. “To bring to the dais everybody that owes a water bill? To discuss it?”
Bonilla doubled down, alleging that Maldonado’s actions threatened the “integrity” of the council.
“We’re public servants,” he added. “And we’re held to a higher standard.”